72andSunny Recruits Former Media Arts Lab ECD, Scott McClelland

Scott McClelland has joined 72andSunny as their new Executive creative director, replacing Luke Martin, who has moved into a new role at Block, heading up creative at AfterPay globally.

Scott’s creative leadership career spans working across Australia, Asia and Europe, and more than fifteen years at BBH, under the mentorship of John Hegarty, as their head of art and executive creative director of Japan and APAC. He was also previously the ECD of Media Arts Lab, leading all of the creative output for Apple across APAC, including Australia. Most recently, Scott has been running his own consultancy, working on projects at the intersection of creativity, sport and doing good. As well as a role on the board of Surfrider Foundation Australia.

Scott has creatively partnered with a plethora of modern brands, from Nike to Apple to Facebook and Google. He specialises in building brands through modern media, from earned to social to video, all unified with a high attention to craft and visual aesthetic. His work has been awarded across Cannes, D&AD and various local awards plus he has been featured on Creativity Magazines Top 50 Creatives and helped BBH Asiapac be awarded Ad Age’s International Agency of the Year.

“As a valued based, modern brand agency, we were looking for a globally innovative creative leader, who was also the right fit for our culture and client partners. The moment we met Scott we knew he was the one. He’s a modern creative thinker, with a passion for the big idea and the craft of execution, regardless of channel. But most importantly he fits our vibe, he’s humble, generous, open and optimistic. We’re stoked about what we can learn from him and where we can take 72andSunny together,” said Ross Berthinussen, CEO of 72andSunny ANZ.

Also, a huge shout out to Luke, we have so much love and heart for him. He helped us build the culture that has powered our success and brand in Australia, from wins including Who Gives A Crap, MLC and BCF, Campaign Brief’s Agency Of The Year, Mumbrella and B&T Ad Campaigns of the year and an ARIA for our work with Google. We wish him well and look forward to seeing him crush it.”

“I’m stoked (does that sound Sunny enough?) to join the wonderful folks at 72andSunny. I’ve long been a fan of the agency and with the current lineup of creative minds across all departments and client partners, I’m really looking forward to helping build on the momentum they have created,” McClelland said.

Scott’s appointment is effective immediately. He joins at a time of huge momentum for 72andSunny with recent wins including MLC and BCF with a few more new client partners to be announced.




