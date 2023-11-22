10-Year-Old Girl Pens Scribbly Pizza Hut Supercar Livery, Via WiredCo.

WiredCo. and Pizza Hut have announced the winner of a nationwide search to find an artist to create the official artwork on Pizza Hut Racing’s Camaro Supercar.

Grace Lewis, a 10-year-old primary school student, won the prize and will see her artwork adorn the Camaro at debut in the final round of the 2024 Supercars Championship on the streets of Adelaide Thursday 23 to Sunday 26 November.

WiredCo. handled the PR and social media activation for the campaign to attract entrants to the competition for its client Pizza Hut. Following the search, the campaign has attracted impressive media coverage, including an exclusive launch on Channel 7’s Sunrise, radio coverage and digital media including News.com.au.

The design features a number of colourful red logo designs and shapes, with the window frames of the car also hand-coloured with bright red texter.

“I can’t believe I’ve won the whole thing!” said Grace.

“I worked really hard on the design, and I can’t wait to see it in real life at the race. My favourite driver is Macauley Jones so I am over the moon he will be driving the car I designed!”

Pizza Hut’s director of marketing, Simon Stocks added: “Grace’s entry truly touched our hearts – her unwavering dedication, even while juggling school commitments, exemplifies the passion that fuels Supercars fans. It was a no-brainer for us to showcase her adorable work on our car, embodying our commitment to bringing Supercars fans and our customers closer together.

Supercars driver, Macauley Jones for Pizza Hut Racing said: “Watching Grace’s drawing come to life on our car is super cool – it’s just like if she drew it herself on the Pizza Hut Camaro.

“She’s obviously a dedicated and passionate Supercars fan, along with her mum Leah who’s a volunteer at the Adelaide 500, and it’s awesome being able to have Grace’s drawing on the car. She should be so proud of what she’s achieved,” added Jones.