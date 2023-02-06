You Can Now Get A Case Of VB Delivered To Your House With A Touch Of A Button

You Can Now Get A Case Of VB Delivered To Your House With A Touch Of A Button
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Desperate alcoholics rejoice with the news that oafish beer brand Victoria Bitter has teamed with booze delivery service Jimmy Brings to launch a button drinkers can install in their home that will deliver a case of beer as soon as it’s pressed.

Dubbed ‘The Big Green Button’ the magical device will magnetically attach to any fridge door and with a couple of presses (you need to do it twice to avoid any mistakes) will have Jimmy Brings whizzing a case of cold frothies to your door in 30 minutes or less.

According to the delivery service, VB is its third most popular beer among its customers.

Want one? Head to the Jimmy Brings website, although they do cost $10.

Commenting on the stunt, Luke Calavassy, head of Jimmy Brings, said: “Just when you thought ordering via Jimmy Brings couldn’t get any easier, we have proudly teamed up with VB to bring the Big Green Button to life” Calavassy says.

“Now VB lovers can get a case of stubbies delivered to their door in minutes, with the tap of a button.”

The stunt does little to address the ease that problem drinkers can access alcohol in Australia.

Back in 2021, Jimmy Brings came under fire after it had been found to be delivering excessive amounts of alcohol to a 49-year-old man who later died of alcohol-related illness. The man was said to have spent $24,000 with the company over three years, including daily orders in the weeks leading up to his death.

The latest stunt from the beer brand follows its recent forays into fashion collabs and even an aftershave range.

Not that it’s having a huge impact on sales. According to data from market research company IRI Australia released in December, sales of VB have been on the slide for about a decade with the brew – once the country’s biggest seller – now ranked fifth on the list of most drunk lagers.

According to the results, Great Northern is the country’s most popular beer, followed by Carlton Dry, XXXX Gold, Coopers and then VB.

Sarah Wilcox, Head of Classic Brands at CUB, the parent company of VB, said the new button reflects VB’s comment to innovation.

“As one of Australia’s favourite beers, we are always looking for new ways to deliver to our loyal customers in easy and exciting ways.

“We’re so excited to partner with Jimmy Brings to deliver Victoria Bitters thanks to the Big Green Button,” Wilcox said.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Jimmy Brings victoria bitter

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]