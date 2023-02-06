You Can Now Get A Case Of VB Delivered To Your House With A Touch Of A Button

Desperate alcoholics rejoice with the news that oafish beer brand Victoria Bitter has teamed with booze delivery service Jimmy Brings to launch a button drinkers can install in their home that will deliver a case of beer as soon as it’s pressed.

Dubbed ‘The Big Green Button’ the magical device will magnetically attach to any fridge door and with a couple of presses (you need to do it twice to avoid any mistakes) will have Jimmy Brings whizzing a case of cold frothies to your door in 30 minutes or less.

According to the delivery service, VB is its third most popular beer among its customers.

Want one? Head to the Jimmy Brings website, although they do cost $10.

Commenting on the stunt, Luke Calavassy, head of Jimmy Brings, said: “Just when you thought ordering via Jimmy Brings couldn’t get any easier, we have proudly teamed up with VB to bring the Big Green Button to life” Calavassy says.

“Now VB lovers can get a case of stubbies delivered to their door in minutes, with the tap of a button.”

The stunt does little to address the ease that problem drinkers can access alcohol in Australia.

Back in 2021, Jimmy Brings came under fire after it had been found to be delivering excessive amounts of alcohol to a 49-year-old man who later died of alcohol-related illness. The man was said to have spent $24,000 with the company over three years, including daily orders in the weeks leading up to his death.

The latest stunt from the beer brand follows its recent forays into fashion collabs and even an aftershave range.

Not that it’s having a huge impact on sales. According to data from market research company IRI Australia released in December, sales of VB have been on the slide for about a decade with the brew – once the country’s biggest seller – now ranked fifth on the list of most drunk lagers.

According to the results, Great Northern is the country’s most popular beer, followed by Carlton Dry, XXXX Gold, Coopers and then VB.

Sarah Wilcox, Head of Classic Brands at CUB, the parent company of VB, said the new button reflects VB’s comment to innovation.

“As one of Australia’s favourite beers, we are always looking for new ways to deliver to our loyal customers in easy and exciting ways.

“We’re so excited to partner with Jimmy Brings to deliver Victoria Bitters thanks to the Big Green Button,” Wilcox said.