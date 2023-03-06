Wunderman Thompson Unveils First Work For VisitCanberra

VisitCanberra has launched its first domestic tourism campaign, “There’s more than they’re telling us”, since appointing Wunderman Thompson as its creative agency in late 2022.

The campaign is an evolution of the existing “more than” campaign platform, developing a unique and refreshing persona for the brand that challenges the rusted-on perceptions of Australia’s capital.

Steve Hey, creative director at Wunderman Thompson, said: “There’s nowhere quite like Canberra, so we needed a campaign that could help illustrate the place’s idiosyncratic personality while showcasing some of the unique experiences on offer.

“Canberra may not have a great reef, a great road or a great opera house, but there’s no denying its array of world-class cultural, nature and foodie experiences that are often overlooked.”

The new campaign sheds light on the many lesser-known gems of Canberra while showcasing the charm and warmth of the people that shape the city, the tourism operators and local advocates.

“There’s more than they’re telling us” acknowledges that the breadth of Canberra’s tourism offering is unknown and unassumed by much of the nation, offering up witty reasons why this might be the case. A humble farmer with a chatty dog, a bossy and secretive 7-year-old, and a miniature gallery challenged by floorspace all feature as reasons why you may have yet to hear of these draw-card experiences.

Isaac Mizrachi, senior director of marketing at VisitCanberra, said: “VisitCanberra is part of an incredibly successful yet competitive domestic tourism landscape where bigger is often seen as better.

“In most cases, the formula is a mix of sweeping landscapes, romantic sunsets and happy couples. We needed a different creative direction to cut through the noise and create positive perceptions for Canberra.

“We want to create a personality for the city by focusing on the warmth, humour and quirkiness of real-life Canberrans through whom we tell the story of the destination.”

The campaign is fronted by three thirty-second spots, as well as video cutdowns and a suite of static assets. The creative will be live across OOH, digital, social, radio and TV in New South Wales, Victoria and Greater Brisbane. In addition to the domestic launch, the campaign will expand internationally later this year.

