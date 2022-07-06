Wunderman Thompson Promotes Steven Hey & Simon Koay To Creative Directors

WPP’s Wunderman Thompson has promoted Steven Hey (left in lead image) and Simon Koay (right) to creative director roles. With more than two decades of industry experience between them, the duo began at Wunderman Thompson as senior creatives in 2018, progressing to associate creative directors in 2021.

They’ve produced notable campaigns for Parkinson’s NSW, Rural Fire Service NSW and Kellogg’s, and headed up pitch wins for RFS, Victorian Department of Justice, Sunbeam and Nikon. As creative leads on KitKat, Steve and Simon have helped the brand reclaim its position as Australia’s number one chocolate bar, had multiple campaigns adopted globally and had their recent ‘Have a Bite’ campaign pick up multiple trophies at both AWARD and Spikes.

João Braga, chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson Australia said: “Steve & Si care for the work like very few people in this industry. They get culture, they get the client’s business, and they won’t rest until they get to the smartest solution to any problem. I can’t think of better partners to help us build the most inspiring and innovative team in Australia.

The team have also tutored AWARD school several times and worked at agencies in Sydney, Auckland, and London before teaming up at Wunderman Thompson. Their work has been recognised at major award shows including Cannes, AWARD, Spikes, One Show and The Webby’s.

The duo commented: “It’s an exciting time to be at Wunderman Thompson. The people and capabilities we have in place now can lead to making some fantastic work. We’re really looking forward to playing a role in leading the creative department under João’s vision and continuing to push the creative output for our bravest clients.”

