Wunderman Thompson Australia Appointed Digital Experience Agency For United Nations Development Program Campaign

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has announced the appointment of Wunderman Thompson Australia as lead digital experience agency in its upcoming advocacy campaign.

The campaign is poised to be the largest Climate Advocacy campaign of this era and looks to launch the first phase in late October.

Lee Leggett, CEO at Wunderman Thompson Australia said: “This project is close to our hearts here at Wunderman Thompson.”

“It’s why we’re all so incredibly proud to be part of it and work alongside United Nations Development Programme to create work that inspires change for a better world.”

The global campaign hopes to engage millions of people in the drive towards an equitable and green recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, while ensuring no one is left behind.

The global pandemic has shaken the world, but it also provides a unique opportunity to re-imagine the future. This is why in 2021, rather than go back to “business as usual”, UNDP will be urging people all around the world to seize this moment to ensure a just and green transition, to invest in people and the planet, and to ensure we collectively meet the ambitions of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs.)

The campaign will work with the UNDP towards the actualisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the Global Goals. The SDGs were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Boaz Paldi, global partnership & engagement manager for United Nations Development Programme explained: “Creativity and technology are two of the necessary tools we need to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and move towards green transition.”

“It’s why Wunderman Thompson has been the perfect partner for us – an agency with passionate people with the right expertise to help us in our journey to make these goals reality.”