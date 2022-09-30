WPP’s VMLY&R Temporarily Closes 100 Offices Worldwide In Support Of Worthy Causes

Continuing a long-standing tradition, VMLY&R – WPP’s brand and customer experience agency – closed its more than 100 offices across the globe for business on Thursday, Sept. 29, to give more than 13,000 employees the opportunity to support worthy causes and non-profit organisations of their choice through volunteer projects.

This year’s theme for VMLY&R’s Worldwide Foundation Day is “Make Your Mark” which encouraged employees — regardless of whether they engage virtually or in person, individually or with a small group, or with family members — to do something that resonated with them. The day aimed to highlight the collective impact of all employees rolling up their sleeves to give back in meaningful ways over the same 24-hour period.

Here in Australia, VMLY&R Brisbane (see image above) volunteered with Conservation Volunteers Australia and Daisy Hill Conservation Park to help rehabilitate local wetlands and enhance the biodiversity of a national park

VMLY&R Melbourne and Sydney volunteered with Legacy Australia to reimagine a modern donation box, sorted and packaged clothing for redistribution at UPPAREL Recycling Centre, and organised Bondi, Wollongong, Manly and schooners