WPP’s Union Delivers Bankwest’s “Born This WA” Campaign

Bankwest and Union has today announced the launch of its latest brand campaign, Born this WA.

The campaign celebrates Bankwest’s continuing commitment to Western Australia. For over 125 years, Bankwest has supported customers and communities all over the state.

The campaign highlights some of the ways Bankwest supports the state; from scam education programs and assisting first home buyers, to lending a hand with community groups like Foodbank through giving colleagues two volunteering days per year and supporting Telethon for over 50 years.

The TVC of the campaign uses a bespoke backing track from upcoming local WA band, The Spunloves.

Bankwest chief customer officer, Paul Vivian, said: “Bankwest is proud of our West Australian roots and the role we play in our home state.

“There’s something special about being a West Australian. Regardless of whether you’re born here or have called WA home later on, living in WA means we celebrate each of our wins along the way but are also there for each other when times get tough. That’s the role we like to think of Bankwest providing for our customers and the WA community at large.”

Creative Partner, Rob Martin Murphy, added: “From the classic WA settings, to the distinctive WA-isms, this story of Bankwest’s connection to the state is sure to bring a smile to a few West Aussie faces. And, as always, production partner Buck have done a brilliant job helping to bring that story to life.”

The Born this WA brand campaign will run across TV, catch up TV, radio and audio, out-ofhome, social, in branch point of sale, print, digital competitions and activations within Perth.