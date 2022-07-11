WPP’s Union Delivers Bankwest’s “Born This WA” Campaign

WPP’s Union Delivers Bankwest’s “Born This WA” Campaign
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Bankwest and Union has today announced the launch of its latest brand campaign, Born this WA.

The campaign celebrates Bankwest’s continuing commitment to Western Australia. For over 125 years, Bankwest has supported customers and communities all over the state.

The campaign highlights some of the ways Bankwest supports the state; from scam education programs and assisting first home buyers, to lending a hand with community groups like Foodbank through giving colleagues two volunteering days per year and supporting Telethon for over 50 years.

The TVC of the campaign uses a bespoke backing track from upcoming local WA band, The Spunloves.

Bankwest chief customer officer, Paul Vivian, said: “Bankwest is proud of our West Australian roots and the role we play in our home state.

“There’s something special about being a West Australian. Regardless of whether you’re born here or have called WA home later on, living in WA means we celebrate each of our wins along the way but are also there for each other when times get tough. That’s the role we like to think of Bankwest providing for our customers and the WA community at large.”

Creative Partner, Rob Martin Murphy, added: “From the classic WA settings, to the distinctive WA-isms, this story of Bankwest’s connection to the state is sure to bring a smile to a few West Aussie faces. And, as always, production partner Buck have done a brilliant job helping to bring that story to life.”

The Born this WA brand campaign will run across TV, catch up TV, radio and audio, out-ofhome, social, in branch point of sale, print, digital competitions and activations within Perth.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Bankwest Union

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]