Women Leading Tech: Quantium’s Lauren Hammacher Speaks Candidly About Coding & Mentoring
Lauren Hammacher has been with Quantium for 17 years. During that time, business and society have changed beyond recognition.
In the latest of our Women Leading Tech interviews, Lauren, who was shortlisted for the Mentor category at last year’s awards, talks about supporting women through all stages of their careers and why it is essential to have more women in technical roles.
Tell us about your career and how you came to Quantium?
Lauren Hammacher: I studied Actuarial Studies and Economics at Macquarie University. That’s where I met Adam Driussi, Quantium’s co-founder and CEO. At the time, he was talking about everything Quantium was doing, and how they would be able to leverage my skill set. Learning how my skills and knowledge would be of value to a newly created organisation, especially straight out of university, was hugely appealing to me. I joined Quantium then, and I’ve been with the business for more than 17 years!
I’ve had quite a few different roles through that time. When I started, I was a data scientist, although, at that time, the industry didn’t use that language. There weren’t data science degrees, and a lot of the talent that came into the business at that time couldn’t code — myself included. I quickly found myself in teaching roles so my mentoring came quite naturally.
From an analytics perspective, I focused on the applications of bank data for third-party businesses. Navigating complex, ambiguous, high-growth environments is something I like and thrive in, and as a result, I accelerated quickly into leadership.
In the last two years, I’ve been running the Analytics Community comprising over 500 data scientists around the world. It’s by far my favourite role.
What was it like teaching tech to colleagues as a woman when you first joined?
LH: In some ways, it felt very natural. In my personal life, I’m the oldest of two girls, so I had to be the big sister. I was also the boarding captain at high school. I think I have some natural leadership qualities, and I care a lot about helping people. Although I didn’t join Quantium with coding skills, we were all in it together as a team and teaching each other, which is a big part of the culture at Quantium as well.
What was interesting is that I was working in a predominantly male environment, and they were confident in my technical ability. I had one mentor who really encouraged me to continue down the technical path, but I followed my instincts and went down the leadership path, and then into client management roles.
That was the right decision for me because I do prefer people over tools. There are a lot of people in the tech world that are the other way inclined and they have real technical superpowers. I try to nurture those people, particularly women, who have those skills to help them develop more because they can quickly leave that behind.
You were a finalist in the Mentor category at last year’s Women Leading Tech Awards. What does mentorship mean to you and how do you put it into action?
LH: Mentoring is very important to me both as a mentor and a mentee. A couple of key words and phrases come to mind when I think about mentorship: ‘support,’ ‘providing space,’ ‘sponsorship,’ ‘shared experience guidance’, and the one I like most, ‘being a mirror.’
That’s what my mentors have provided for me. They saw potential in me that I hadn’t seen in myself, and they offered different perspectives on challenges that I might have missed. They also reflected back to me on how far I’d come and then what was next.
That’s how I approach mentoring — how can I reflect back on what I have heard and help the mentee realise more of their potential?
Putting it into practice, I have formal one-to-one relationships with people and a lot of informal cadence connections with people within Quantium and externally. The benefit of my community role is that I’m talking to lots of people all the time, so I can establish those relationships regularly.
I also mentor through Quantium’s Women’s Network Mentoring Program. I mentor quite differently depending on the individual. A lot of the time, mentees are looking for that experienced perspective on a particular challenge that I might have navigated myself or have some ideas on how to navigate. Often, they know what they need to do and have identified the opportunity or the challenge, and they are just looking for backing and encouragement.
Do you have any examples of when a mentor helped you and when you have helped a mentee?
LH: I spoke about the mentor trying to encourage me into a technical role – I didn’t go down that path, but I now lead a community working with very technical people. It can often be very intimidating in terms of what the really technical people know about the sector, but I’m grateful to have a strong network that educates and informs me (and others) about the latest trends and insights. That has continued to provide confidence and support for me to show up in those meetings and opportunities.
I had another mentor when I was progressing through leadership roles who was that mirror to me and said, “You’re really good at doing this with people.”
I often reflect on how my career has moved to building capability at scale and trying to engage large groups of people globally and the decision to move into this type of role when I had been very client-facing and industry-specific.
And, I still think, “Yeah, I can see that. I like bringing people together and helping lift them up.”
I had garnered support from mentors outside of Quantium to engage in that discussion and help me think through that decision. Part of the reason for that was I was pursuing some passion work on the side as I am also a birth doula. All aspects of my life are trying to help women in different ways!
In mentoring others, I often find myself supporting them during those life transitions, such as becoming a parent, becoming a working parent, or coming back into a high-growth, fast-paced business that might have changed a lot over six to twelve months.
I’ve also supported a lot of sideward moves in the business and when women are going up for promotions. Colleagues come to me to practise those conversations, and I give them feedback and guidance to better articulate all their successes.
In past leadership roles, I was always surprised by the number of conversations I had with male colleagues about being promoted. I rarely had women ask me about this. I now seek out different people in the business to sponsor and help them get that promotion.
What does it look like in the workplace when people are intimidating because of how much they know?
LH: This is more a personal experience rather than a workplace situation. We’ve all read about how women apply for roles where they meet 100 per cent of the criteria and men will apply despite only meeting some. Even though I mentor women to stretch themselves into new opportunities in spite of known gaps, it doesn’t mean I’ve managed to fully overcome this myself.
I work with people that have more than 20 years of experience working on the most complex applications of modelling with different techniques. They read academic papers outside of work and think about the techniques they’ve read about. I’m not an expert on any of this, which can make it challenging when I’m trying to lead and engage a community and to understand what motivates and drives them. I need to be able to connect with them and support them, but also challenge their ideas and thinking and whether they are pursuing the right things from a business perspective.
As someone who puts a strong emphasis on high-quality work, it is a balance to get right. But I have received guidance from mentors and I regularly remind myself that I’m not expected to be an expert – that is the job of those around me. Rather, my superpower is driving great outcomes and genuinely caring about and engaging my talented community, and I’m continuously working on building that technical knowledge and confidence.
There are so many people in the business like me who may not be the most technically knowledgeable, but they have other superpowers that are vital, which is why we are all there. And it’s great to be able to learn from such an incredibly diverse group of talented people.
You have been with Quantium for 17 years, what has changed in that time?
LH: The company has grown significantly, both in terms of size but also in geographic coverage, operating out of 12 locations across 6 countries. We’ve also expanded in terms of the industries we operate in, the clients and partners we work with, and the diversity of skill sets and expertise we have in-house. It’s an exciting time with lots of changes and opportunities for our people.
But at the heart of it, we still have that entrepreneurial spirit and a strong culture of supporting others and sharing learnings. We recently took a look at our company values. We learnt that a lot of those values have remained consistent throughout the growth periods. Having been here for a long time, those things have continued through, and that’s why I still like it here!
Have you seen shifts in the way Quantium supports and promotes female talent during that time?
LH: Building that supportive and inclusive workplace is a big priority.
From an analytics perspective, we do a lot around our recruitment and our strategies for graduates. We have a very reputable graduate program and the recruitment team helps to educate and remove biases in that process and to attract more female graduates to join our team.
We also reflect a lot on the different strengths that women have. They might be very technical and want to continue to develop technically, but they might be good at a whole raft of things. How do we support them to have that space?
We also look at whether we’re getting enough women into those technical roles and the pipeline for them through the business. We’ve done a lot of work identifying women in those technical roles and how we can support them to become a lead reviewer, which is very highly regarded in the business.
More broadly at Quantium, we established our Women’s Network a couple of years ago, and I’m a co-champion of that. The Network looks to foster an inclusive workplace for women, works to elevate and celebrate the success of women in the business, and it looks at potential biases in processes. We also want to be known in the market as an organisation for women in STEM. As part of that, our Women’s Network established a mentoring program, reviewed talent processes, and educated our male allies on how they can support women in our organisation.
When we run Women’s Network events, it’s heartening when we get a number of male allies showing up, wanting to participate and contribute to the discussion. For me, that’s a sign of success.
We also have a very active Slack channel for everyone where we share a lot of resources, and we partner with the Grace Papers platform, which helps empower parents/careers, people leaders and organisations around workplace gender equality.
The business is also really focused on having more women in our senior leadership positions – over 35 per cent of our executive managers and above are female, which is above the technology industry norm.
What changes would you like to see in the tech industry to support women and make them feel more empowered?
LH: There’s more work we can do at a grassroots level in schools and universities. There are lots of university societies that advocate for women in STEM. At Quantium, we regularly engage with these groups and participate in their events to encourage more diversity in STEM. I also encourage my network of colleagues and friends to participate in data science career events at schools.
I remember reading an article last year claiming that boys outperformed girls in maths. However, there was nothing of substance in the article to demonstrate how that performance was measured, so the article was just unhelpful and fed into the narrative that women are not cut out for jobs in STEM.
As the mother of boys, I have an important role in challenging their thinking about what the girls in their classes are capable of. I’ve seen it, I hear the slight remarks. All parents have a responsibility and a role in making sure these slight remarks become a thing of the past.
But that is just one part. As an industry, we have to really look at the number of women in prominent leadership roles — particularly in technical roles — because they can end up going off into different areas when they are really capable. It can be difficult to get metrics on the progression of women within the workplace but as businesses and an industry, we should be able to articulate and track the number of female senior leaders, for example. We should also get more clarity on what a STEM role actually is in order to report representation and track progress.
As part of leading our Analytics Community, I have a steering group of technical leaders across Quantium. I actively review the representation of both women and strong women allies (there are many!), and I can confidently say we have made huge progress over the last three years. If we’re measuring progress, we are taking appropriate action.
Reflecting on the analytics sector itself, the type of work that people with data science skill sets are doing now has changed. The analytics that we were doing 17 years ago is different to now when we’re building big, complex decision engines to solve the biggest problems that our clients and partners face and that ultimately have an impact on society, which is, obviously, 50 per cent women. It’s essential to have diversity and representation in the design of those algorithms and technical solutions because research has shown that getting different questions leads to different results.
One way we are doing this is through multi-disciplinary teams, with product, UX and delivery stakeholders all working together, which in turn leads to more gender-diverse teams as well. We’re also using peer and lead peer review processes to enable more diverse thinking and constructive challenges in the solution design.
A combination of process and active talent management is a good place to start.
Please login with linkedin to commentQuantium Women Leading Tech Awards
Latest News
Tickets For The Women Leading Tech Awards Are Nearly Gone!
Get your Women Leading Tech tickets TODAY or risk being stuck on the B&T table with the petty squabbling & drunkenness.
Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched
A new Martech whitepaper, Stacks on Stacks on Stacks, has launched, giving the opinions of 15 Australian martech leaders. The Lumery partnered with the Customer Experience and Insight (CXI) Research Group at Swinburne University of Technology to produce the whitepaper. The research aimed to explore the key challenges and provide a level-set for where the […]
South Park Creators Enlist ChatGPT To Pen Latest Episode
There are few media organs that can pass off a South Park skit for legitimate journalism, yet B&T remains one of them.
“Stop Praying To The Internet Gods” Outdoor Campaign Reportedly Banned
There are two ways of looking at a banned ad - you don't get the eyeballs, but you do get plenty of coverage on B&T.
Brisbane Broncos Appoints Indy Agency Archibald Williams, Launches New Brand Campaign
The Japanese aside, you get the feeling that no one is going to come harder for the Dolphins this year like the Broncs.
Find, Snap And Share Sights To Combat Glaucoma Blindness Via HBK
Glaucoma Blindness is certainly no laughing matter. Although you no longer have to suffer MAFS & you get a cute dog.
Comrade? More Like Comslayed! Paris Hilton Joins Striking Journos In London
Is this a sign of Paris' eventual run for the White House? B&T certainly hopes so as we desperately need the content.
MindGeek, Owner Of THAT P@rn Site You Never Visit, Acquired By Private Equity Firm
B&T warns this does contain adult themes. But not some lonely housewife trying to get a discount on her plumber's bill.
Cadbury Unveils Limited-Edition Roses Pack Design By Aboriginal Artist Kenita-Lee
Tell someone you're slightly indifferent to them & really only in it for the sex with a gift of limited-edition Roses.
Thursday TV Ratings: AFL’s Return Scores Seven A Win
AFL's back, making it officially footy season! Although perhaps don't pack away the double-pluggers & trunks just yet.
Meta Launches Academy To Train Aussie Creators In Augmented Reality
Always wanted to get into AR, but secretly feared everyone would think you're an utter wanker? Read this, but quietly.
QIC’s Launches Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign: Hello Again
QIC Real Estate has launched its Autumn/Winter ‘23 campaign, Hello Again, encouraging shoppers to evoke inspiration from the lasting fashion and lifestyle trends of the 50s, 70s, and 90s eras – with a modern twist. Hello Again acknowledges that people associate nostalgia with positive feelings and experiences and during times of upheaval, want to relive those […]
Parents’ Group Throws Scorn Upon TikTok & Meta, Asks To Meet Bosses
American pressure group Parents Together Action has penned an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg and Shou Zi Chew demanding a meeting with the pair over the harm the platforms have caused to children. “We are writing on behalf of 3.5 million ParentsTogether members across the United States, many of whom struggle with the risks and […]
Cannes Lions Awards AB InBev with 2023 Creative Marketer of the Year
Let's be honest, B&T would spend every working second celebrating the work of brewing companies if feasibly allowed.
Telstra Internet More Reliable Than Family Says Latest Work From The Monkeys
Telstra says its internet is more reliable than family. As a Telstra customer, B&T can assure you that's not the case.
LiSTNR Launches Podcast to Help Kids Sleep
Apparently putting booze in apple juice no longer appropriate way to get the kids to sleep, as LiSTNR unveils podcast.
Manifest Agency Calls Out Creative Agencies Profiting From Fossil Fuels
International brand communications group, Manifest is ‘calling time’ on creative agencies profiting from fossil fuels and other ‘ethically compromised’ industries as it unveils its freshly minted B-Corp status and a ‘planetary dividend’ for brands seeking to switch from agencies with compromising client rosters. The independent group has also unveiled a new brand identity, website and […]
Twitch CEO Emmett Shear Resigns After 16 Years At Helm
Twitch CEO Emmett Shear quits after a 16-year stint. One could arguably say that Twitch finally gave him the itch.
Aussie TV Legend Brian Walsh passes Away
Sad news today at the passing of TV great, Brian Walsh. B&T offers our sincere condolences to Brian's family & friends.
Financial Times Ranks Topham Guerin As 4th Fasting Growing Agency In APAC
Topham Guerin, an independent digital creative agency, has been named 4th fastest growing agency in APAC (64th in overall rankings) by the Financial Times. The ranking was based on the company's impressive growth of 818.5% between 2018 and 2021. This achievement cements Topham Guerin's position as a leading player in the advertising industry.
FIFA Finally Cans Visit Saudi Women’s World Cup Sponsorship
Surely, Saudi Arabia is the home of the three-point turn, what with not letting those women drive! (Joke, people. Joke!)
Brisbane Powerhouse And American Express Join Forces To Support Culture And Community
Brisbane Powerhouse is proud to welcome American Express Australia as its new 2023 Principal Partner. This includes presenting partner of Night Feast (in Autumn and Spring) and major partner of MELT Festival, Queensland’s premier celebration of LGBTQIA+ arts and culture. The partnership will deliver elevated experiences for all visitors to Brisbane Powerhouse, as well as […]
Hisense Australia Extends Major NRL Sponsorship For Three Years
B&T couldn't think of a better partnership than Hisense & the NRL. And that's not a shameless splash for free tickets.
Network 10 Slams Morgan Stanley For “Misleading And Irresponsible” Report On Ad Market
10 are said to be livid over a recent ad market report. Has declared "we have a Rove & we're not afraid to use him!"
Dove Slams The Academy For Awarding An Oscar To A Fat-Suit
Dove now fuming over Brendon Fraser's portrayal in The Whale. Seemingly unaware of the context of the word "acting".
Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Mobile Acquired By T-Mobile, “Reckless” Comms Strategy To Continue
Ryan Reynolds - women want to shag him, men want to be him. Although we're quite certain some men want to shag him too.
Wednesday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Contestants Morph Into One
Remember when Charlie Bucket wins the golden ticket and races home to regale Grandpa Joe? That's B&T staff and MAFS.
Apple Releases Calming “Quiet The Noise” Spot Spruiking Airpods Noise Cancelling
Moaning bosses, bitchy partners, Peter Overton, Eurovision, even! Couldn't we all do with some more noise cancellation?
Rethink Ink: Stan’s Triumphant “Yellowstone” Takeover
It's the latest in B&T's Rethink Ink series. It's top news for ink, exciting news for printers, terrible news for trees.
TikTok Leadership Considering Divesting From Chinese Parent Company
If it weren't for Chinese operatives spying on us via our TikTok account, B&T would be leading a very dull life indeed.
News Corp Releases First Look At “Get A Read On | Today” Brand Platform Via Today The Brave
News Corp says we're more than just NRL, imminent Chinese invasion & rogue western Sydney bikie gangs in new campaign.
Karl Stefanovic: “I’m A Big Believer In Resilience. I’ve Been Pummelled By Sunrise For 20 years”
Karl has cathartic moment hosting Destination Australia conference! May also score some quiet time in Sneesby's office.
“Mother’s Day Cards For Misogynists!” Thankfully, These Brutal Greetings Hide An Important Message
See Mother's Day as a free roast at your parents' followed by an arvo of footy on the couch? Be less of a prick here.
Nine’s SMH Demands On-Air Apology From ABC Following Criticism Of Its China Reporting
Two of our most venerable media organisations are quarrelling. But, alas, no Packer-Gyngell old fashioned fisticuffs.
Radio Ratings: KIIS1065 Knocks 2GB From Top Spot In Historic Victory
The radio ratings are an insight into the nation's very psyche - those who love Taylor Swift & those who hate migrants.
Candice Warner Joins Fox Sports’ Show ‘The Back Page’
David planning entire winter on couch as cost of living pressures sees wife Candice sent back to the salt mines.