WhatCameNext_ Refreshes Australian Insect Repellent RiD

WhatCameNext_ Refreshes Australian Insect Repellent RiD
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



RiD has launched a brand refresh to re-ignite the dual message of function and care that has been lost in the pack and consequently lost in consumers’ minds, too. 

Branding agency WhatCameNext_ was briefed to create an “exciting” brand narrative and visual identity that embraced ideas around the efficacious formula and usage. This inspired an iconic brand mark, enabling RiD to clarify its unique benefit story whilst delivering the world in which it exists.

“Where RiD’s previous branding lacked standout, confidence and interest, the refresh now effectively humanises, connects and communicates the function and care benefits that have been intrinsic in the brand for generations,” said Glenn Kiernan, executive creative director of WhatCameNext_.

Within the packaging, the mosquito character and dominant pink are superseded by a clean white background to enhance the brand’s medicinal attributes and create space for relatable illustrations of the audience embracing the great outdoors.

A collection of multifunctional story-telling assets has been created to appear throughout marketing comms and ensure the dual message – repel and protect – never gets lost again.

“For the first time, our brand is telling the full story to the next generation of families looking for a gentle but highly effective repellent,” said Rob Milne, marketing manager at RiD.




Please login with linkedin to comment

WhatCameNext

Latest News

SharkNinja Appoints VaynerMedia As First-Ever Creative & Media AOR In New Zealand
  • Advertising

SharkNinja Appoints VaynerMedia As First-Ever Creative & Media AOR In New Zealand

SharkNinja has appointed VaynerMedia Australia as its first creative and media agency of record for the New Zealand market. “SharkNinja is a transformative brand that is all about delivering innovative solutions to consumer challenges,” said Ben Lovitt, Marketing Director ANZ at SharkNinja. “In selecting a partner, we sought a disruptive agency that understood our goals, […]

The Gerety Awards 2024 AUNZ Jury Announced
  • Advertising

The Gerety Awards 2024 AUNZ Jury Announced

The Gerety Awards has announced their full AUNZ jury along with the early bird deadline of Friday, March 8th. The Gerety Awards are open to all advertising agencies, advertisers, studios and production companies worldwide. Both national and international campaigns may compete. Entries submitted must be broadcast, published or released in a commercial environment with client […]