WhatCameNext_ Refreshes Australian Insect Repellent RiD

RiD has launched a brand refresh to re-ignite the dual message of function and care that has been lost in the pack and consequently lost in consumers’ minds, too.

Branding agency WhatCameNext_ was briefed to create an “exciting” brand narrative and visual identity that embraced ideas around the efficacious formula and usage. This inspired an iconic brand mark, enabling RiD to clarify its unique benefit story whilst delivering the world in which it exists.

“Where RiD’s previous branding lacked standout, confidence and interest, the refresh now effectively humanises, connects and communicates the function and care benefits that have been intrinsic in the brand for generations,” said Glenn Kiernan, executive creative director of WhatCameNext_.

Within the packaging, the mosquito character and dominant pink are superseded by a clean white background to enhance the brand’s medicinal attributes and create space for relatable illustrations of the audience embracing the great outdoors.

A collection of multifunctional story-telling assets has been created to appear throughout marketing comms and ensure the dual message – repel and protect – never gets lost again.

“For the first time, our brand is telling the full story to the next generation of families looking for a gentle but highly effective repellent,” said Rob Milne, marketing manager at RiD.