“We Don’t Need In-Depth Breakdowns Of Why ‘Famous Hot Guy In Undies’ Ads Work” – Creative’s HILARIOUS Roast Of Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein Ad
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Here in the advertising industry we like to navel gaze (and sometime gaze a little further down from the navel) to understand just why an advert has captured the attention of so many.

However in a viral LinkedIn post Jess Wheeler, creative director at SICKDOGWOLFMAN, has made a none too subtle dig at those who potentially over-analyse a biological phenomenon as old as humanity itself.

“Guys, we really don’t need any more in depth 10-point breakdowns of why the ‘famous hot guy in undies’ ad works,” Wheeler said to his followers.

“It’s an ad for undies. With a hot famous guy wearing the undies. It’s how underwear ads have worked for like 40 years”.

No names were named so we will never know if Wheeler’s roast was a general or a targeted roast. However  System1 recently did a study into why a Calvin Klein advert featuring actor Jeremy Allen White was such a big hit, particularly with the ladies.

Wheeler’s LinkedIn status was a revelation for many in the industry who are now hailing Wheeler as something of a modern-day guru (sort of like Jay Shetty but for advertising), or a say-it-as-it-is thought leader akin to Ricky Gervais.

“Ok, but hear me out: what about an 11-point breakdown?” one user asked, desperately trying to ensure their pre-prepared presentation on the nuance of underwear ads was still relevant.

Marc Dwyer, senior creative at Koala showed off his creative prowess by suggesting a whole new model entirely.

“There should just be one guy. The undie guy. A full time role, Undie Guy must be used by all undie brands,” he suggested.

“And like the Pope, when he passes away we find a new guy. The CMOs of Bonds, Step One, Calvin Klein, et al, get together and burn last years stock when they’ve found ‘the one’”.

Many agreed that this could be the way forward with one suggesting that there could be a Bachelor-style search for the man in question.

Still haven’t made up your mind on how much underwear adverts should be analysed? You can watch the advert for yourself here:

 




Latest News

onstage during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 powered by LINE at Staples Center on December 5, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
  • Advertising

AI-Generated TayTay Cooks Up A Scam In Deepfake Le Cresuet Ads

AI-generated adverts are flooding social media using the voice and likeness of Taylor Swift promising users free Le Creuset cookware sets. Scammers are using AI to craft a synthetic version of Swift’s voice and playing the audio over various images of Le Creuset products and clips of Swift, including some lifted from her 2016 ’73 […]

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate
  • Technology

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, haemorrhaged staff safety from its global trust and safety team and reinstated more than 6,100 Australian accounts since Elon Musk’s (pictured) takeover. The news follows the company submitting detailed information on its travails over the last year to Australia’s eSafety Commissioner. It had only previously given […]

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!
  • Media

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!

Have you ever dreamed of being a morning breakfast host? Well, you might change your mind once you’ve seen a day in the life of Sunrise Host Katie Brown (which included a meagre 3 HOURS sleep)! The Channel Seven presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to give insight into the realities of working on breakfast […]

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open
  • Media

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open

Ahead of the Asutralian Open, Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street (HMLQS) has become the first in Melbourne’s CBD to offer a rooftop Pickleball Court. Popping up from 12 – 28 January, HMLQS has partnered with Game4Padel to offer hotel guests and the general public the chance to play a match of pickleball against a backdrop […]

Teenager sending email from smart phone in her bed, Typing text message on smartphone. young cell phone addict teen awake at night in bed using smartphone for chatting
  • Technology

IAS: Parents Overwhelmingly Believe That Advertisers & Publishers Should Operate Responsibly

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has released a new whitepaper, finding that parents overwhelmingly believe that publishers should be concerned about the well-being of their audience and that brands have a moral imperative to advertise responsibly. The new whitepaper ‘The Rise of Responsible Media’ surveyed some 1,500 parents in partnership with MAGNA Media Trials and gathered […]

Melbourne Australia - January 23, 2015: People queue in front of Rod Laver Area entrance for Australian Open tennis.
  • Technology

Magnite Serves Up Programmatic Advertising For Tennis Australia

Magnite’s Demand Manager has been chosen by Tennis Australia as its prebid header bidding wrapper solution. Tennis Australia will use Magnite’s DV+ platform and solely implement Demand Manager as its wrapper solution to monetise its display and mobile inventory programmatically for the first time and ahead of the Australian Open. Tennis Australia is the governing […]

Close-up of female hand holding full cutlery basket with clean knife, fork, whisk. Loading to, empty out or unloading from open automatic dishwasher machine with clean utensils in home kitchen
  • Marketing

Finish & Rural Aid Celebrate 5 Years Of Water Saving

In 2024, Finish will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its #FinishWaterWaste initiative. This milestone underscores Finish’s dedication to water conservation and its ongoing support for Australian farmers in collaboration with Rural Aid, Australia’s most trusted rural charity. A crucial part of the #FinishWaterWaste initiative is empowering Aussies to save water through simple behaviour changes. Finish […]

Albany wind farm at sunset, Western Australia
  • Campaigns

Pacific Blue To Power Australian Open 2024 With 100% Renewable Energy

100 per cent renewable energy generator and retailer Pacific Blue will power the upcoming Australian Open as the Official Renewable Energy Partner of the Australian Open and Tennis Australia in 2024. The partnership will see Pacific Blue supply all of the Australian Open’s electricity needs at Melbourne Park with 100 per cent renewable energy generated from […]