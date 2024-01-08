“Women love it. Men hate it”: System1 On Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein Spot

System1 has shared some of its findings from looking at Jeremy Allen White’s internet-breaking spot for Calvin Klein.

The marketing science organisation found that perhaps unsurprisingly, women love watching The Bear and Shameless star trot around the New York skyline in his undies while men are decidedly less enthused by the campaign.

“This is sophisticated mass targeting at its finest. Speak to your entire future customer base. Women are still the main decision-makers for men’s underwear purchases. Often for their partners or sons,” wrote Andrew Tindall, System1’s global partnership director on LinkedIn.

“Women like the ad TWICE as much as men. And if you’re under 40, you’re TWICE as likely to be happy watching this campaign”.

Tindall also confirmed on LinkedIn that the spot scored around the category average in System1’s Star Rating, which predicts long-term brand growth based on an ad’s creative quality.

Calvin Klein, of course, is no stranger to having celebrities parade around in its underwear for its ad campaigns. White’s series of spots is the first iteration of its Spring 2024 campaign. It was shot by Mert Alas, a photographer known as one half of the duo Mert and Marcus. White was styled by Emmanuelle Alt, former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris.

The brand said that the Spring 2024 Men’s Underwear Collection, as flaunted by White, breathes new life into classic Calvin Klein designs, logos and materials, while emphasizing “modern innovation and sensuality in its purest form”.

The campaign and collection launched a few days ago, while social content and high-impact out-of-home placements around the globe will continue to roll out throughout the week. The brand also dressed White for the Golden Globes.