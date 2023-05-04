We Challenge You Not To Cry! Dove Warns On The Dangers Of Social Media & Anorexia In Absolute Tearjerker

Unilever’s Dove once again proves its the pinnacle brand when it comes to delivering a body positive message, unveiling moving new work that highlights the dangers of social media and anorexia in young women.

At over three minutes long, the emotional spot is the work of Ogilvy agencies across London, New York and Toronto.

The ad features the real-life story of Mary, a young woman who developed an eating disorder due to toxic beauty content on social media.

It also shows other young women with their mothers who’ve also suffered eating disorders blamed on their exposure to the internet.

In its finale, the spot urges viewers to sign the Kids Online Safety Act which aims to make the internet a safer place for kids to access by putting the onus on social media companies to prevent and mitigate harms that might come from their services.

Commenting on the spot, Ogilvy global ECD Daniel Fisher said: “The constant exposure to toxic beauty content online is having a heartbreaking impact on the mental and physical well-being of kids and teens.

“We are deeply indebted to Mary and the other voices in the film for allowing us to tell their stories because it’s critical that we come together as a society to create a safer, healthier online environment for younger generations.”

Watch the age restricted spot below: