WA’s Own ‘Perthsecco’ Wins National Nova Award

An integrated campaign developed in partnership with Nova, Carat and Crown has won the Nova National Campaign of the Quarter.

Ahead of the popular spring/summer season, Carat was engaged to build momentum and drive strong footfall to leverage Crown’s position as Perth’s best entertainment destination and encourage visitors to “live a little again.”

The idea for Perthsecco, and its unique and fully integrated campaign, was born through a collaboration of the Nova Create team with breakfast talent Nathan, Nat and Shaun. The centrepiece to the campaign was a co-branded bottle, featuring the faces of the talent and complemented with audio, social and retail activation for all of Perth to experience.

“We are continuously working to aid growth in Crown’s visitation metrics, and this is a fabulous example of integrating customer insight to guide the brief, ideation, and campaign architecture. Perthsecco provided the platform for engaging content, unique customer experience, with paid and organic media – all linking back to business outcomes. Perth media partners always work collaboratively to ensure engaging, consumer orientated solutions, and we were absolutely blown away with the depth of thinking and creativity,” said Michelle Testa, Client Partner, Carat Perth.

The campaign launched with on-air contesting to win tickets to the exclusive launch event, hosted by the breakfast talent. The event was hosted in the Perthsecco pop-up lounge at Crown which featured the label design and elaborate spaces to enjoy the Perthsecco High Tea.

Antonell Doyle, commercial director Nova comments: “This campaign is a great example of collaboration between Crown, Carat and Nova Entertainment. Our Create team, ably led by head of Create Lorna Beagan, know how to maximise Nathan, Nat & Shaun’s influence and create deep engagement with our audience. Together we created a campaign, experience and product that we knew consumers would enjoy. The campaign has been a success for Crown but also a benchmark at Nova Entertainment.”

With their names added to the iconic tipple, Nathan, Nat and Shaun generated a heap of organic on-air conversation, but with the goal to drive visitation, we needed to extend beyond paid and earned media to the venue. The POP-ular, limited-edition fizz, captured the essence of WA in a glass and a complimentary bottle was gifted to each couple who booked a High Tea.

“We’re extremely proud of the success of the Perthsecco campaign and excited to hear about the National recognition. It truly has been a powerful collaboration with both Nova and Carat, with insight-lead innovation at the heart of its development.”

Kelly Townson, general manager Crown Marketing, also commented: “Without the wonderful support of our front-of-house teams, it would be impossible to bring this campaign to life and continue to create exceptional experiences for our customers.”