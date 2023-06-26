Warnie Gets Eyeballs But Is Panned By Viewers 

Sofia Geraghty
‘Warnie’ – Channel Nine’s miniseries based on the life of late cricketer Shane Warne – has largely been panned by viewers and critics. 

Twitter users were the first to react to the show, which premiered last night at 7pm on Channel Nine. 

‘Warnie series couldn’t better represent how trashy your brand is. Insult to the great man. Shame!’ one person Tweeted. 

‘Cringe factor aside, this is just boring,’ tweeted another, while one more wrote, ‘This is putrid and getting worse…’ 

The Guardian awarded it one out of five stars, describing it as a “self-hosted episode of This is Your Life broadcast from beyond the grave”. 

Warne’s father Keith said he was “disappointed” by the show. 

The cricketer was aged just 52 when he died in March last year, following a suspected heart attack. 

The mini-series was announced just six months later in September, which Warne’s daughter Brooke described as “beyond disrespectful”. 

At the time, Nine said “This will be the fitting tribute to one of the greatest Australians of all time, the Aussie larrikin who lived and loved large,” the network wrote.

‘Like all great characters, he inspired extreme reactions from people from all walks of life, in Australia and around the world.’

Despite the negative reviews, the show did attract eyeballs.

 According to OzTam, Warnie picked up 528,000 metro viewers, meaning it was the second most-watched entertainment show of last night (it followed Seven’s Dancing With The Stars), and the fifth most-watched show of all.

