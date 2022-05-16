VMLY&R Unveils Latest Iteration Of Monash Uni’s “Change It” Campaign

VMLY&R Unveils Latest Iteration Of Monash Uni's "Change It" Campaign
Monash University and VMLY&R have launched the next phase of their multi award-winning brand campaign, “Change It,” which poses the question – ‘Is the next generation endangered?’

Fronted by babies who were born on the 1st of January 2020, the wider campaign highlights key themes and challenges of our age; including health, habitat, inequality and trust. The idea explores what Monash – through research, education and collaboration – and the wider community are doing to ensure our next generation can thrive.

“It’s not often a few words can elicit such emotion,” said Jake Barrow, group executive creative director VMLY&R Sydney and Melbourne

“This idea is powerful in its simplicity, yet complex in the issues it unpacks. We’re proud to be connecting people with avenues of change they wish to see in the world, in this next iteration of the Monash ‘Change It’ campaign.”

The new campaign launches with a front-page wrap in The Age (see above), film, digital and outdoor and will continue to evolve throughout 2022, culminating in the premiere of a yet-to-be-named independent documentary based on the question: Will the next generation be endangered?

Said Monash University chief marketing officer Fabian Marrone. “This next phase is a reminder and an extended invitation to join with Monash to #ChangeIt for future generations. No one organisation or person can solve these issues alone – we need to unite as a global community and ensure access to truths and facts rather than fake or partial news, to drive sustainable change and make a positive impact.”

Credits:
Monash University:
Chief Marketing Officer: Fabian Marrone
Director, Demand Generation and Audience Marketing: Caroline Knowles
Senior Manager – Demand Generation: Jane Mahuru Senior Marketing Coordinator: Sarah Wood VMLY&R:

Chief Creative Officer: Paul Nagy

Group Executive Creative Director: Jake Barrow Copywriter: Locki Choi
Art Director: Lauren Regolini
Designer: Simon Gray

Integrated Producer: Fiona Norman
Editor: Alek Janev
Kenneth Chan: Head of Strategy
Managing Director: Sarah Bailey
Client Services Director: Vanessa Tout
Client Services Director: Katherine Chen
Group Account Director: Bindy Bassingthwaighte Account Director: Charissa Martin

Account Director: Bianca Contrabona

SWEETSHOP:

Managing Director: Edward Pontifex
Executive Producer: Llew Griffiths
Producer: Nikolas Aulich
DOP: Liam Gilmour

REPRISE DIGITAL

Associate Media Director: Freya Cronin
Mollie Cowell, Content and Partnerships Manager: Mollie Cowell,

