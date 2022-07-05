VMG Appoints Brendan Harper As Frontier Media Queensland GM

Independent Australian-owned media company VMG has announced the appointment of Brendan Harper (pictured) as general manager and group business director to lead media planning & buying agency, Frontier Media in Queensland.

His appointment follows the departure of Queensland director Alexandra Paton, who has been with Frontier Media for more than 15 years.

Harper holds extensive experience having worked in various Queensland and UK based roles across media strategy, planning, buying and sales and brings a deep knowledge and understanding of the Queensland market. In this new role, he will work across the agency’s entire client portfolio, leading client and media relationships and the Frontier Media QLD team.

“I’m incredibly excited and certainly, very honoured to be taking on the role of GM and GBD for Frontier Media Queensland. The high regard in which this iconic Queensland media brand is held within the industry is testament to the wonderful legacy that Alex and her team have built over many years. Their passion for the craft is demonstrated everyday by working closely with trusted and incredibly innovative media partners, and the collective commitment to consistently deliver outstanding service and results for Frontier’s clients.

“This is the kind of opportunity that doesn’t come along very often in the Qld media market, to be a part of a much-loved and tight-knit agency and leading a team with a fantastic portfolio of clients and so much potential,” Harper said.

Prior to joining Frontier Media, Harper had been delivering a range of media related services to clients via his own small business.

Commenting on Paton’s departure VMG Chairman, Mark Fishwick, said: “Alex, along with the Frontier Media team, has built and grown a strong media agency in Frontier Media Queensland and we’re proud of everything she’s achieved and sad to see her go. Though large shoes to fill, we are delighted at the appointment of Brendan and know he’ll do a fantastic job for our clients and taking the agency forward even further.”