Visit Victoria Launches “Click For Vic” Via SIRAP

Melbourne-based creative agency SIRAP has delivered the creative for Visit Victoria’s new Click for Vic campaign, highlighting the ways in which Victorians can experience some of the state’s best producers and products at home.

The campaign brief sought to showcase and promote Victorian producers, makers and products and to encourage Victorians to support local businesses by shopping online. SIRAP provided creative direction and production across TVC, radio, digital film series, stills photography, social, print and digital advertising.

The campaign followed SIRAP’s successful delivery of several motion content projects for Visit Victoria in early 2020, including the Your City Awakes series and other content aimed at activating travel in Victoria as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Paris Thomson, Founder & Creative Director of SIRAP said the agency was delighted to be working with Visit Victoria on such an important campaign, stating:

“As an independent Melbourne-based agency, we felt privileged to be trusted to deliver this campaign and to contribute to supporting Victoria’s great creators, makers and businesses at a time when they need it most. Click for Vic is an important platform that we hope will resonate with Victorians, reinvigorate the local economy, and encourage consumers to buy and support local – not just now but into the future. We are incredibly proud to have played our part in bringing the campaign to life.”

Launched by Premier Daniel Andrews on August 23, Click for Vic has already delivered outstanding results, including over 265,000 visits to “Click for Vic” on visitvictoria.com, generating more than 279,000 leads to operators and producers along with 6,300 new email subscribers. The launch saw a record-breaking number of visits to the Visit Victoria website in one day.

Visit Victoria CEO Brendan McClements stated: “We thank SIRAP for their work on the Click for Vic campaign and for helping us tell the stories of the people, places and products that make Victoria a great place to visit.”

Campaign Credits



Client: Visit Victoria

Creative Agency: SIRAP

Creative Director: Paris Thomson

Managing Producer: Belinda Cumming

DOP: Julian Tay

Post Production: SIRAP

Colour: Crayon – Daniel Stonehouse

Sound: Windmill Audio

Copywriter: Leanne Clancey

Art Director (stills photography): Quan Payne

Stills Photography: Caitlin Mills