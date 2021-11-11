Virgin Australia Becomes First Aussie Airline To Launch A TikTok Account

Virgin Australia has become the first Australian airline to get down with the kids and launch a TikTok account.

This comes as the recently relaunched airline moves to create more connections with its heartland customers, as well as reach new audiences.

The Virgin Australia account has notched up almost two-million views since its first TikTok post in August and promises to deliver more videos that will make users smile and push boundaries.

The content will include everything from those famous Virgin Australia red lips and a ‘Couch Guy’ parody, to talking planes and exciting sneak-peek footage.

In a behind-the-scenes TikTok video released on the Virgin Australia account today, the airline revealed for the first time its trial Boeing 737-800 interior prototype, giving TikTokkers an exclusive taste of the airline’s future in-flight experience.

In the video, Virgin Australia engineers can be seen unboxing brand-new seats before loading them on board and buckling them down in preparation for the new-look cabin to take flight one of Virgin Australia’s two new Boeing 737-800’s which were acquired last month as part of a significant fleet expansion.

“TikTok really is the perfect platform to showcase our famous ‘Virgin Flair’ and our wonderful team members and we’re so excited to be the first Australian airline to launch on the platform,” said Virgin Australia Group Chief Marketing Officer, Libby Minogue.

“Virgin Australia has always been an innovative and challenger brand and TikTok is the perfect way to showcase the fun we have on a daily basis at Australia’s most loved airline.

“Our followers will get to see a different side to our business. From the lifestyle of cabin crew and pilots to behind-the-scenes glimpses into our operation, TikTok has opened a new way for us to communicate with existing and new customers, as we fly into a new era of travel.

She added: “We’re also encouraging our own Virgin Australia team members to join TikTok and create content that we know will resonate with users, like why cabin crew must wear a watch at all times, sneak peeks and secret flight hacks.”

Virgin Australia flying into the TikTok sphere coincides with the airline’s relaunch anniversary after being the first major Australian airline to exit administration in November 2020.

Last year, TikTok clocked up nearly 2.5 million users making it Australia’s fastest growing social media platform. According to Roy Morgan research, more than 70 per cent of TikTokkers are Zoomers or Generation Alpha.