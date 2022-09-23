UNSW Named Best Business School For 2022 By AFR BOSS

University of New South Wales has been revealed as the AFR BOSS Best Business School for 2022.

The AFR BOSS Best Business Schools list replaces the long running BOSS MBA ranking and is a reflection of the range of postgraduate management and commerce study areas available at Australian universities.

In addition to the overall ranking of 37 business schools, there are separate indices for reputation, quality and career and salary prospects, a category referred to as career impact. The overall ranking is a combination of the individual categories, which are weighted equally.

The University of Melbourne is named AFR BOSS Best Business School for reputation, Edith Cowan is crowned AFR BOSS Best Business School for quality and overall winner, UNSW, is also AFR BOSS Best Business School for career impact.

BOSS editor Sally Patten said she hoped the new ranking would better help executives and other prospective students select the business school that was right for them.

“From our long history of ranking MBA and EMBA courses, we know what is important to students when they decide what and where they will study. We hope these lists will assist them in that decision-making process,” Patten said.

In addition to UNSW, the top five business schools overall are Melbourne University, Queensland University of Technology, The University of Western Australia and Deakin University.

The AFR BOSS Best Business Schools ranking uses a rigorous new methodology that utilises carefully selected and highly credible public data sources, including the federal government’s Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) suite of surveys and salary data from the Australian Tax Office.

Emeritus Professor Stephen Parker and Professor Tim Brown, who led the expert advisory panel for the lists, said: “By assessing business schools across the three components of reputation, quality and career impact, as well as overall, the ranking allows prospective students to focus on what matters most to them personally.”