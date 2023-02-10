UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation.

This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The women’s final saw “Agency” team, captained by Kathryn Furnari, beat “Creatives” by one hit. In the men’s final, “Agency”, captained by Alex Williams, beat “Media Owners” by two hits.

The event, kindly sponsored by JCDecaux, ACM, MiQ and Seven West Media also featured activations from the sponsors as well as games of kindness roulette by UnLtd charity partner The Kindess Factory and music by Musicians Making a Difference.

Since it’s start in 2015, the Big Clash tournament has raised over $1,000,000 to help children and young people at risk.

Chris Freel, CEO of UnLtd said: “The 9th Big Clash sure was a special one! It’s the first time we’ve ever held the finals as an indoor bowl-out and it was great to see that the weather didn’t dampen the competitiveness!

“More importantly, it’s a very special one as we reached the major milestone of over $1 million raised for kids at risk. We are so grateful for everyone across the industry who have played, umpired, scored and supported the event throughout the years and helped us make such a massive impact for vulnerable kids across Australia.”

The tournament will continue in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Auckland over the coming weeks. The Melbourne event will take place next Thursday 16 February at Burnley Oval in Richmond.

Tiffany Damm, Commercial Director at UnLtd said: “It was fantastic to kick off the year with the industry in Sydney and we can’t wait to do the same in Melbourne next week, hopefully in much drier conditions! We hope to see lots of the Melbourne industry join us for a cracking day of networking, music, food and some competitive cricket – all for a good cause!”