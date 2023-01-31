Type + Pixel Names Pete Newsome As Technical Director

Digital-first brand agency Type + Pixel has appointed Pete Newsome (lead image) as technical director. He joins as the agency celebrates a slew of FMCG wins including product launches for dairy farmer cooperative Norco, social strategy for premium juice brand Grove, and a major website redesign for Baskin-Robbins, the agency’s anchor client.

A digital specialist with over 20 years’ experience, Newsome joins from BCM and brings significant technical expertise to the team. Supporting Type + Pixel’s head of Digital, Danielle Shannon, he’ll be focused on delivering projects for a range of B2B and B2C brands including mattress brand Beds n Dreams and market-leading IT training provider DDLS. 

Type + Pixel co-founder, Darren Walls, said: “Pete is a huge get for us. He’s been solving digital problems for brands since the late 90’s so his technical knowledge on the production side is a really great fit for our team.”     

Newsome’s background includes more than a decade at the helm of his own tech agency as well as delivering digital solutions for clients including QUT, RACQ and Sunny Queen Eggs.

Newsome said: “Type + Pixel have been blazing a trail in Brisbane the last few years and have really gained a reputation as an agency to watch. I’m excited to be co-heading the digital team getting involved in some creative and challenging projects.”

 

