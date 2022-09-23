Two Aussie Creatives Make The Final Cut For Young Guns 20 Competition

A pair of talented young creatives in Australia are among the 84 finalists from 23 countries for The One Club for Creativity’s prestigious Young Guns 20 competition, celebrating international creative professionals age 30 or younger.

The two YG20 finalists are Joseph Dennis, brand and type designer at For the People in Perth, and Kalp Sanghvi (pictured), animation film designer, illustrator in Sydney.

The complete list of Young Guns 20 finalists can be viewed at the Young Guns website.

This year’s winners will be announced online on November 2 and celebrated at a special in-person event on November 16 at Sony Hall in New York.

Young Guns is the industry’s only global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition that identifies and celebrates today’s vanguard of young creatives. This year’s entries were judged by a diverse jury of 96 top creatives — many of whom are past YG winners — from 41 countries.

All Young Guns winners receive a unique version of the iconic Young Guns Cube, designed exclusively for this year’s incoming class, and have their permanent profile page added to the Young Guns website. Winners also get a complimentary one-year One Club for Creativity membership, permanent membership in the Young Guns network, a chance to be featured in Young Guns events and an assortment of career-boosting opportunities from Young Guns sponsors.

Program branding and design of the Cube award itself is reimagined each year by a past Young Gun winner. This year’s YG20 branding and award are designed by Zipeng Zhu (YG13), founder and creative director at Dazzle Studio New York. The font for the YG20 branding is created by NaN Berlin.

For the ninth consecutive year, international artists management agency and Young Guns sponsor Levine/Leavitt will bestow one talented winner with the Artist In Residence Award.

The honor, to be announced at the November 16 event in New York, is presented annually to a newly crowned Young Gun whose body of work truly stands out, as judged by an advisory board of industry professionals across a range of disciplines. The winner receives a full year of professional development, guidance and mentorship from Levine/Leavitt to help advance their career.

Young Guns 20 and other One Club activities are made possible in part through the generous support of sponsors including Levine/Leavitt and Shutterstock.

The One Club for Creativity, producer of The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club competitions, TDC Ascenders, Young Guns and Creative Week, is the world’s foremost non-profit organization whose mission is to support and celebrate the global creative community. Revenue generated from these awards shows are put back into the industry to fund dozens of DEI, Education, Gender Equality, and Creative Development programs, including the annual Where Are All The Black People diversity conference and career fair; ONE School, the breakthrough free portfolio program for Black creatives, Creative Boot Camps for diverse young creatives around the world, Elevate mentorship and Next Creative Leaders programs for women and non-binary creatives, annual Portfolio Night, and many more. Creative Week takes place in May, and is the preeminent festival celebrating the intersection of advertising and the arts.