Turia Pitt Radiates Beauty On The Cover Of Gritty Pretty’s 30th Issue

The Gritty Pretty March issue starring Australian entrepreneur and inspirational icon Turia Pitt is now live on GrittyPretty.com.au.

Motivational speaker, author, entrepreneur and podcast host Pitt talks to Gritty Pretty’s Rose Garnett about motivation, helping women find their strength and what beauty means to her.

Pitt told Gritty Pretty, “For me, my sense of self has always been closely tied with my physical abilities…. The fitter I got and the more I exercised to feel strong and like myself again, the more confident and capable I felt. Only then did I put effort into my physical appearance, because I felt so good on the inside.”

“I’ve been really lucky to have the opportunity to be on a magazine cover, which I think is amazing because I’m visibly different looking and I’m a woman of colour. But I also think that the industry needs to allow more space for people of diversity. When you become more inclusive, those opportunities to challenge stereotypes are created.”

Turia will join Gritty Pretty founder and editor-in-chief, Eleanor Pendleton, at a special Women with Gritt panel luncheon held on International Women’s Day in partnership with The Jojoba Company, Naked Sundays and Bangn Body.

Also in the March issue of Gritty Pretty:

The Gritty Pretty team name their top 30 products of all time

Perimenopause: what happens

The latest A.I. technology in beauty

How to care for freckled skin

Gritty Pretty Insider Profile with Bread Beauty Supply’s Maeva Heim

Gritty Pretty is Australia’s first digital beauty magazine, founded by Eleanor Pendleton in 2015.