Tuesday TV Ratings: Dramatic Scenes For Home And Away’s Eden

Sofia Geraghty
It’s been a hard few weeks for Home And Away ‘s Eden. Not only did Eden have to endure the ordeal of camping with her boyfriend (we like working showers in our romantic getaways) but she also found herself kidnapped by the same nasty duo who knocked her best friend Remi off his motorbike.

The Seven soap ended on a cliff-hanger last year when a pare of generic bad guys went to serious lengths to cover up their poor driving.

After knocking Remi off his motorbike the pair decided that the unconscious figure was dead and that the best course of action would be to dig a hole and bury him (forget checking a pulse, lets go straight to murder cover up).

Whilst digging said hole the pair were interrupted by Eden who was looking for a place to wee (again not a problem you have if you book romantic holidays with showers and toilets). The bad guys, fresh from one murder, clearly decide one more won’t count and kidnap Eden.

The nail-biting plot finally came to a head last night when Eden’s boyfriend Cash managed to save her from the bad guys house, bringing peace once more to the inhabitants of Palm Beach (well until the next drama).

A total of 422,000 viewers watched the show on Seven last night, putting it just behind The Chase (also Seven) with 462,000 views).

The ABC’s Back Roads got 361,000 views and Nine’s David Attenborough had 325,000 views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 31.8 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 28.2 per cent and ABC with 16.3 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
28.2%31.8%15.0%16.3%8.8%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network821,000
29NEWSNine Network737,000
3A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network565,000
4ABC NEWS-EVABC TV499,000
5THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network462,000
6HOME AND AWAYSeven Network422,000
77.30-EVABC TV402,00
8BACK ROADS S10-EVABC TV361,000
9HOT SEATNine Network340,000
10DAVID ATTENBOROUGH’S PLANET EARTH IIINine Network325,000



