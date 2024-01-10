Tuesday TV Ratings: Dramatic Scenes For Home And Away’s Eden

It’s been a hard few weeks for Home And Away ‘s Eden. Not only did Eden have to endure the ordeal of camping with her boyfriend (we like working showers in our romantic getaways) but she also found herself kidnapped by the same nasty duo who knocked her best friend Remi off his motorbike.

The Seven soap ended on a cliff-hanger last year when a pare of generic bad guys went to serious lengths to cover up their poor driving.

After knocking Remi off his motorbike the pair decided that the unconscious figure was dead and that the best course of action would be to dig a hole and bury him (forget checking a pulse, lets go straight to murder cover up).

Whilst digging said hole the pair were interrupted by Eden who was looking for a place to wee (again not a problem you have if you book romantic holidays with showers and toilets). The bad guys, fresh from one murder, clearly decide one more won’t count and kidnap Eden.

The nail-biting plot finally came to a head last night when Eden’s boyfriend Cash managed to save her from the bad guys house, bringing peace once more to the inhabitants of Palm Beach (well until the next drama).

A total of 422,000 viewers watched the show on Seven last night, putting it just behind The Chase (also Seven) with 462,000 views).

The ABC’s Back Roads got 361,000 views and Nine’s David Attenborough had 325,000 views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 31.8 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 28.2 per cent and ABC with 16.3 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.2% 31.8% 15.0% 16.3% 8.8%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 821,000 2 9NEWS Nine Network 737,000 3 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 565,000 4 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 499,000 5 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 462,000 6 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 422,000 7 7.30-EV ABC TV 402,00 8 BACK ROADS S10-EV ABC TV 361,000 9 HOT SEAT Nine Network 340,000 10 DAVID ATTENBOROUGH’S PLANET EARTH III Nine Network 325,000