Wednesday TV Ratings: Viewers Go Wild For Taronga Zoo

Australians can’t get enough of nature this week. First viewers were signing up for Nine’s David Attenborough: Blue Planet III and now it’s Taronga: Who’s Who In The Zoo which is getting the eyeballs.

A total of 354,000 viewers signed up to watch the show, making it the third most-watched entertainment show of the night.

It was beaten only by Seven’s Home And Away with 409,000 views The Chase Australia which pulled in 404,000 metro views.

A total of 315,000 Aussies signed up to watch Brisbane vs Perth in the Big Bash League and 302,000 Aussies watched Hot Seat on Nine.

Overall, Seven won the night with 33.6 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 28.6 per cent and the ABC with 15.7 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.6% 33.6% 13.2% 15.7% 8.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 740,000 2 9NEWS Nine Network 685,000 3 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 535,000 4 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 484,000 5 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 409,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 404,000 7 TARONGA: WHO’S WHO IN THE ZOO Nine Network 354,000 8 7.30-EV ABC TV 354,000 9 SEVEN’S CRICKET: BIG BASH LEAGUE – BRISBANE V PERTH Seven Network 315,000 10 HOT SEAT Nine Network 302,000