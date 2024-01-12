Thursday TV Ratings: Couple Tackle Ambitious Project On ABC’s Grand Designs Transformation

A Sydney couple took on an ambitious renovation project on the ABC‘s Grand Designs Transformation last night.

In Sydney’s Northern beaches, Nina and Trent began work converting a pavilion house into a glamorous sanctuary.

With the final design featuring an outdoor bar, mirrored wall and spa bathroom, viewers were hooked.

A total of 315,000 signed up to watch the show on ABC.

Seven’s quiz show The Chase was the most-watched show of the night with a total of 429,000 metro viewers watching. Home and Away pulled in 405,000 metro viewers.

Meanwhile, a total of 291,000 people watched Hot Seat on Nine.

Seven won the night with 29.5 per cent of views. It was followed by Nine with 26.3 per cent and ABC with 19.2 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
26.3%29.5%14.5%19.2%10.5%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network736,000
29NEWSNine Network648,000
3A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network499,000
4ABC NEWS-EVABC TV496,000
5THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network429,000
6HOME AND AWAYSeven Network405,000
77.30-EVABC TV404,000
8GRAND DESIGNS TRANSFORMATIONS-EVABC TV315,000
9HOT SEATNine Network291,000
10THE CHASE AUSTRALIA-5PMSeven Network280,000



