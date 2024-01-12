Thursday TV Ratings: Couple Tackle Ambitious Project On ABC’s Grand Designs Transformation
A Sydney couple took on an ambitious renovation project on the ABC‘s Grand Designs Transformation last night.
In Sydney’s Northern beaches, Nina and Trent began work converting a pavilion house into a glamorous sanctuary.
With the final design featuring an outdoor bar, mirrored wall and spa bathroom, viewers were hooked.
A total of 315,000 signed up to watch the show on ABC.
Seven’s quiz show The Chase was the most-watched show of the night with a total of 429,000 metro viewers watching. Home and Away pulled in 405,000 metro viewers.
Meanwhile, a total of 291,000 people watched Hot Seat on Nine.
Seven won the night with 29.5 per cent of views. It was followed by Nine with 26.3 per cent and ABC with 19.2 per cent.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|26.3%
|29.5%
|14.5%
|19.2%
|10.5%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven Network
|736,000
|2
|9NEWS
|Nine Network
|648,000
|3
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine Network
|499,000
|4
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|496,000
|5
|THE CHASE AUSTRALIA
|Seven Network
|429,000
|6
|HOME AND AWAY
|Seven Network
|405,000
|7
|7.30-EV
|ABC TV
|404,000
|8
|GRAND DESIGNS TRANSFORMATIONS-EV
|ABC TV
|315,000
|9
|HOT SEAT
|Nine Network
|291,000
|10
|THE CHASE AUSTRALIA-5PM
|Seven Network
|280,000
Latest News
Backlash As Aldi Joins Boycott On Australia Day Merchandise
Aldi the latest grocer to jump on 26 Jan powder keg. Makes that price-gouging review almost disappear, doesn't it?
Court Documents Reveal Brittany Higgins’ Partner David Sharaz’s Secret Warning To Lisa Wilkinson Ahead Of The Project Interview
Sharaz warned Wilkinson about Instagram stalking, court docs reveal. Now that's a crime we're all guilty of.
Singapore Tourism Taps Jimmy Rees To Front Aussie-Focused Campaign, Via Leo Burnett
Singapore Tourism's bid to lure Aussies seems might expensive. A slab of VB & a pack darts would have sufficed.
Before Adland: Half Dome Profits From Renee Murray’s Career Switch
Remember what you did before adland? We barely remember what we had for breakfast.
“They Should B*gger Off And Let Us Get On With Australia Day” – Steve Price Lays Into Woolworths On The Project
If we can't buy Chinese-made thongs in South African-owned Woolies to celebrate the Poms landing, then what can we do?
FKA Twigs Fires Back Over Banned Ad Claiming “Double Standards”
After being asked to leave the pub last night for taking our shirt off, B&T sympathises over double standards.
The Monkeys Aotearoa & ASB Win Gold At Clio Awards
The Monkeys pick up tasty gong for its tasty bagel-focused work. We're still waiting on those press samples, FYI.
Sophie Nathan Joins 2024 CADA Line-Up
It's said that you can never trust a man with two first names. Fortunately, Sophie gets away it.
EMG & Gravity Media Combine Forces
Sadly for EMG & Gravity staffers, the Christmas party budgets won't be merging.
The Challenge For Sustainability Communicators: It’s Time For Some Good News
Environment a comms issue says this piece. B&T's manager vindicated for "your mother doesn't work here" sign above bins.
Publicis Sapient Collaborates With Google Cloud To Launch Retail Media Network Accelerator
No word on whether you'll be able to see ads for Australia Day thongs via this retail media network.
Greenpeace France Releases Terrifying Trio Of Movie-Inspired Adverts, Via La Chose
These clever spots will have you shout "Sacre bleu!" and "Mon dieu!" in mere moments.
Kick Off 2024 With The First Friday Quiz Of The Year!
B&T should really rebrand this "Are you smarter than a ten-year-old?" given our editorial team's mental age.
Jetstar Apologises After Tasteless Vietnam Joke On Social Media Fails To Land
The only thing less funny than this attempt at a joke would be a Jetstar plane crashing.
Venue & Event Consultancy Venue Advantage Acquired By British Agency location:live
Sadly, location:rehearsed unavailable for comment on the acquisition.
Razorfish Nabs Dan Tintner From Deloitte Digital
It's a sharp hire from Razorfish — though nowhere near as sharp as Tintner's beard line-up.
Good Weekend Tennis Magazine Returns Serve For A Second Year
Parent company Nine reckons you're just going to love this ace tennis mag.
Fabulate Kicks Off 2024 With Promotions
It's a fab day at Fabulate with Lewis and Ronald joining the ranks.
Tassie Premier Slammed For $22k Social Media Ad Spend
While his Labor opponents fume, we can't help but wonder where Rockcliff got that natty quarter-zip from.
Spikes Announces First Speakers For Its 38th Edition
Now's the time to check your passport hasn't expired if you're planning on heading to Spikes in Singapore this year.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Viewers Go Wild For Taronga Zoo
Our insatiable appetite for animals continued apace yesterday. Watching them, that is.
Coles Slashes Beef & Lamb Prices But Pressure Continues To Mount On Grocers
Work in marketing for Woolies or Coles? Now's the time to earn your dinner.
Netflix’s Ad Tier Now Boasts 23M Users Per Month
The last time we saw a growth this large, B&T had to visit the doctors.
‘SugarMamma’ Finfluencer Canna Campbell Infringed Trademark With ‘Financial Foreplay’ Podcast
Campbell's problems should remind us all to check before engaging in foreplay. Financial or otherwise.
Amazon Prime Launches Standalone Live Sports Channel In Partnership With beIN SPORTS
Amazon secures more sports, but we can't imagine it had much competition for the second tier of Scottish soccer.
Sir Martin: Advertising Facing “Cocktail Of Risk”
Sir Martin's never one to mince his words, though we are questioning his mixology on this occasion.
2024 Is HERE! You Have Just TWO Weeks To Enter B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards
Young, talented, cool? With the B&T team firmly out of the running, you might as well throw your hat in the ring!
UK’s Fleet-Footed Ad Watchdog Bans FKA Twigs’ Calvin Klein Campaign Nearly A YEAR After Debuting
Next time your boss berates you about a missed deadline, direct them here. You're welcome.
Adland Veteran Chris Jeffares Exits SAFARI
Adland veteran Chris Jeffares has left travel specilaist production company Safari. We assume to go on Safari.
Bullfrog Promotes Katarina Matic To Creative Lead
New Year new role for Katarina Matic. B&T wonders if supplying GIFs for appointment images is a trend for 2024 as well?
Nine Returns Its Tennis Magazine Ahead Of Australian Open
Will we run out of tennis puns before the Open is over or will we keeping acing them? Stay tuned to find out.
HubSpot & TikTok Partner To Convert TikTokers Into Customers
Among the videos of dancing cats, Subway Surfers & podcast clips, we're sure there are some customers on TikTok.
AI-Generated TayTay Cooks Up A Scam In Deepfake Le Cresuet Ads
In fairness, Le Creuset sets are so expensive that we'd give our right hands AND our personal data for a Dutch oven.
eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate
Musk catches the eSafety Commissioner's ire. Though he's probably more worried about his trucks always crashing.
Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!
B&T's editorial team often gets by on three hours' kip - though we're normally coming straight from a night out.
Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open
Not the colloquial name for a sexually transmitted disease, pickleball is apparently all the rage these days.