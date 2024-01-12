Thursday TV Ratings: Couple Tackle Ambitious Project On ABC’s Grand Designs Transformation

A Sydney couple took on an ambitious renovation project on the ABC‘s Grand Designs Transformation last night.

In Sydney’s Northern beaches, Nina and Trent began work converting a pavilion house into a glamorous sanctuary.

With the final design featuring an outdoor bar, mirrored wall and spa bathroom, viewers were hooked.

A total of 315,000 signed up to watch the show on ABC.

Seven’s quiz show The Chase was the most-watched show of the night with a total of 429,000 metro viewers watching. Home and Away pulled in 405,000 metro viewers.

Meanwhile, a total of 291,000 people watched Hot Seat on Nine.

Seven won the night with 29.5 per cent of views. It was followed by Nine with 26.3 per cent and ABC with 19.2 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 26.3% 29.5% 14.5% 19.2% 10.5%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 736,000 2 9NEWS Nine Network 648,000 3 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 499,000 4 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 496,000 5 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 429,000 6 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 405,000 7 7.30-EV ABC TV 404,000 8 GRAND DESIGNS TRANSFORMATIONS-EV ABC TV 315,000 9 HOT SEAT Nine Network 291,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA-5PM Seven Network 280,000