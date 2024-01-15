Aferpay Takes A Swing At The Australian Open In New Spot Celebrating The Fans, Via BMF

Australian-founded global finance and payments innovator, Afterpay, has launched a new tennis-inspired spot to celebrate the true stars of the sport, the fans.

When the weather heats up, the professionals hit the courts and Aussies flock to the stands for world-class tennis. With this sentiment in mind Afterpay, together with Mastercard, official partner of the Australian Open, has launched its next iteration of the brand’s “Afterpay where you wouldn’t believe” brand platform, just in time for one of the biggest moments on the Aussie sporting calendar.

The campaign, created by BMF, aims to further build awareness of all of the truly unbelievable head-turning ways and places people can Afterpay from pet supplies, food delivery, to makeup, music stores and much more.

Andrew Balint, vice president of marketing ANZ, Afterpay, said: “We know millions of Aussies will be tuning in to watch one of the biggest sporting tournaments of the year, just as millions of Aussies will continue to trust and choose Afterpay at checkout. In partnership with Mastercard, official partner of the Australian Open, we wanted to continue to build on our market-leading position in the buy now pay later category to bring to life all of the unexpected and often surprising ways and places you can Afterpay, in a culturally relevant way.”

Harry Stanford, creative director, BMF Australia, said: “It’s the fans that make the Australian Open what it is. We wanted to hero them in all their head-swivelling, rally-whispering glory. This odd but recognisable behaviour gave us a suitably unusual way to highlight all the places you can use Afterpay.”

The creative can be seen on Channel Nine during the live broadcast of The Australian Open, as well as BVOD, social and other online channels.

