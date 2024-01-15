Sunday TV Ratings – Djokovic Threatened In Opening Round Of AO24

The opening night of the Australian Open was a huge hit for the Nine Network after the four-hour match between Novak Djokovic and Dino Prizmic took an unexpected turn.

If you’re feeling tired this Monday morning, spare a thought for the die-hard tennis fans who were up well into the early hours of the morning watching on as 18-year-old Croatian player Dino Prizmic gave world number one Novak Djokovic a run for his money in the first round of the Australian Open. Djokovic eventually won the game, winning 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 — a much tighter score than could be expected from the tennis champion in the first round of a grand slam. But the excitement didn’t stop there, with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka taking on Grand Slam debutant German Ella Seidel just before midnight.

The Australian Open action was a major win for the Nine Network, which took a total daily share of 33.6 per cent.

Muster Dogs on ABC was the most-watched entertainment show of the night, with 534,000 metro viewers watching.

A total of 278,000 metro viewers watched Total Control and 276,000 viewers watched Sydney vs Adelaide in the Big Bash League on Seven.

Nine won the night with a 33.6 per cent channel share, followed by Seven with 27.2 per cent and ABC with 16.6 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 33.6% 27.2% 14.3% 16.6% 8.3%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 837,000 2 9NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 701,000 3 MUSTER DOGS-EV ABC TV 534,000 4 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 520,000 5 2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D1 -NIGHT SESSION 2 Nine Network 441,000 6 2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D1 -NIGHT Nine Network 410,000 7 2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D1 -NIGHT PRE MATCH Nine Network 297,000 8 TOTAL CONTROL-EV ABC TV 278,000 9 SEVEN’S CRICKET: BIG BASH LEAGUE – SYD THUNDER V ADELAIDE Seven Network 276,000 10 2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D1 -DAY Nine Network 249,000

Lead image credit: Australian Open/ X