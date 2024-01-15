Sunday TV Ratings – Djokovic Threatened In Opening Round Of AO24

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



The opening night of the Australian Open was a huge hit for the Nine Network after the four-hour match between Novak Djokovic and Dino Prizmic took an unexpected turn.

If you’re feeling tired this Monday morning, spare a thought for the die-hard tennis fans who were up well into the early hours of the morning watching on as 18-year-old Croatian player Dino Prizmic gave world number one Novak Djokovic a run for his money in the first round of the Australian Open. Djokovic eventually won the game, winning 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 — a much tighter score than could be expected from the tennis champion in the first round of a grand slam. But the excitement didn’t stop there, with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka taking on Grand Slam debutant German Ella Seidel just before midnight.

The Australian Open action was a major win for the Nine Network, which took a total daily share of 33.6 per cent.

Muster Dogs on ABC was the most-watched entertainment show of the night, with 534,000 metro viewers watching.

A total of 278,000 metro viewers watched Total Control and 276,000 viewers watched Sydney vs Adelaide in the Big Bash League on Seven.

Nine won the night with a 33.6 per cent channel share, followed by Seven with 27.2 per cent and ABC with 16.6 per cent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
33.6%27.2%14.3%16.6%8.3%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network837,000
29NEWS SUNDAYNine Network701,000
3MUSTER DOGS-EVABC TV534,000
4ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EVABC TV520,000
52024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D1 -NIGHT SESSION 2Nine Network441,000
62024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D1 -NIGHTNine Network410,000
72024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D1 -NIGHT PRE MATCHNine Network297,000
8TOTAL CONTROL-EVABC TV278,000
9SEVEN’S CRICKET: BIG BASH LEAGUE – SYD THUNDER V ADELAIDESeven Network276,000
102024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D1 -DAYNine Network249,000

 

Lead image credit: Australian Open/ X




TV Ratings

