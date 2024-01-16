Monday TV Ratings: Gladiators Makes Top 10, Aussie Open Takes Non-News Crown

Network 10’s Gladiators launched yesterday with 395,000 metro viewers signing up for the first episode of the show.

This put it in the top 10, coming in behind Nine’s Australian Open coverage and Seven’s weekday staples Home And Away and The Chase.

Reactions were mixed on social media with one viewer saying on Instagram – “loving the new Gladiators & watching with my Mz 12 [sic] daughter; who’s having just as much fun as when I was teenager watching!”

Users on Twitter were less kind with many comparisons being made between the new Gladiators and the original.

Everyone’s talking about #GladiatorsAU but does it really live up to our great childhood memories? pic.twitter.com/AnY1oqpflw — Corey Forsyth (@ThinkCoreyThink) January 15, 2024

Meanwhile, the Australian Open took the non-news crown with a peak of 643,000 Australians watching.

Seven’s The Chase pulled in 525,000 metro views and Home and Away pulled in 427,000 metro views.

Seven’s Big Bash League failed to make the top 10 with a total of 265,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Nine won the night with 35.8 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 29.9 per cent of views and the ABC with 13.8 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 35.8% 29.9% 12.5% 13.8% 8.0%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 899,000 2 9NEWS Nine Network 711,000 3 2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D2 -NIGHT Nine Network 643,000 4 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 534,000 5 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 525,000 6 2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D2 -NIGHT SESSION 2 Nine Network 468,000 7 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 427,000 8 GLADIATORS – LAUNCH Network 10 395,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 351,000 10 2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D2 -NIGHT PRE MATCH Nine Network 337,000