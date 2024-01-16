Monday TV Ratings: Gladiators Makes Top 10, Aussie Open Takes Non-News Crown

Monday TV Ratings: Gladiators Makes Top 10, Aussie Open Takes Non-News Crown
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Network 10’s Gladiators launched yesterday with 395,000 metro viewers signing up for the first episode of the show.

This put it in the top 10, coming in behind Nine’s Australian Open coverage and Seven’s weekday staples Home And Away and The Chase.

Reactions were mixed on social media with one viewer saying on Instagram – “loving the new Gladiators & watching with my Mz 12 [sic] daughter; who’s having just as much fun as when I was teenager watching!”

Users on Twitter were less kind with many comparisons being made between the new Gladiators and the original.

Meanwhile, the Australian Open took the non-news crown with a peak of 643,000 Australians watching.

Seven’s The Chase pulled in 525,000 metro views and Home and Away pulled in 427,000 metro views.

Seven’s Big Bash League failed to make the top 10 with a total of 265,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Nine won the night with 35.8 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 29.9 per cent of views and the ABC with 13.8 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
35.8%29.9%12.5%13.8%8.0%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWSSeven Network899,000
29NEWSNine Network711,000
32024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D2 -NIGHTNine Network643,000
4ABC NEWS-EVABC TV534,000
5THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network525,000
62024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D2 -NIGHT SESSION 2Nine Network468,000
7HOME AND AWAYSeven Network427,000
8GLADIATORS – LAUNCHNetwork 10395,000
97.30-EVABC TV351,000
102024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D2 -NIGHT PRE MATCHNine Network337,000



Please login with linkedin to comment

gladiators network 10

Latest News

Prime Video Launches First Event Of Exclusive ICC Deal
  • Media

Prime Video Launches First Event Of Exclusive ICC Deal

Prime Video’s four-year deal to provide exclusive live broadcast rights in Australia for the International Cricket Council (ICC) bursts into action this Friday, January 19, with the live coverage of every match of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. The partnership, which begins with the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, will give cricket […]

Nominations Open For Les Murray Award For Refugee Recognition
  • Media

Nominations Open For Les Murray Award For Refugee Recognition

Nominations are now open for the third Les Murray Award for Refugee Recognition, presented by SBS and Australia for UNHCR. The award is named in honour of the beloved sports broadcaster Les Murray AM, who hosted The World Game on SBS and was himself a young refugee who arrived in Australia in 1956 from Hungary. “This award celebrates people […]

FIFA+ Celebrates The Matildas In New Film
  • Media

FIFA+ Celebrates The Matildas In New Film

‘Moments’ – the Official Film of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – is available now on FIFA+. The film celebrates all the triumphs, tears and emotions of the biggest-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup. The film is available now to watch for free on FIFA+, along with full match replays and extended highlights of every […]

Mad Mex Sees 9% Sales Uplift With ANZ First Campaign Via Vistar Media and Hearts & Science
  • Campaigns

Mad Mex Sees 9% Sales Uplift With ANZ First Campaign Via Vistar Media and Hearts & Science

Global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH), Vistar Media, and data-driven marketing agency, Hearts & Science, today announced the results and strategy behind an ANZ-first campaign that utilised near real-time store data to optimise results for QSR Mad Mex. Australian-based Mexican fast-food chain Mad Mex engaged Hearts & Science and Vistar Media to […]

Eagle Eye Unveils Retail AI-Powered Data Science Solution EagleAI
  • Marketing

Eagle Eye Unveils Retail AI-Powered Data Science Solution EagleAI

Eagle Eye has launched EagleAI, a modular, customer-centric data science solution powered by AI built specifically for the grocery and retail sectors. EagleAI will help retailers and grocers across the globe better meet their customers’ wants and needs individually, optimise promotional spending, increase ROI, and enable true one-to-one engagement that ultimately drives loyalty. EagleAI automates […]

SBS Nabs Nakul Legha From Netflix
  • Marketing

SBS Nabs Nakul Legha From Netflix

SBS has announced that Nakul Legha has joined the network as a commissioning editor in its scripted team. He joins SBS from Netflix, where, for the last three years, he has helped grow the platform’s local content strategy in Australia and New Zealand. As a creative executive, he worked across Netflix’s pipeline of original Australian […]