Monday TV Ratings: It's All About The Tennis, As 10's Gladiators Gets Aced

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



10 bosses decision to put Gladiators up against Nine’s all-conquering Australian Open coverage appears to have backfired as the resurrected Lycra-clad fight fest limped to just 196,000 OzTAM metro viewers last night.

It appears Aussies aren’t back from holidays just yet with Monday’s biggest show – Seven’s 6pm news – pulling just 866,000.

Nine’s news could only muster 675,000 and couldn’t manage a halo effect from the tennis.

Nine’s tennis coverage peaked at a respectable 664,000, as Nine execs pray for Aussies to go deep into the second week.

On the back of the tennis, Nine easily won the night with 36.8 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven did 29.2 per cent, ABC had 14.5 per cent, 10 limped to 11.7 per cent and SBS did 7.8 per cent.

Over at Seven, the Big Bash couldn’t rally against the clout of the tennis. It peaked at 268,000. The Chase did 319,000.

Standouts for the ABC included its 7pm news (553,000), 7.30 (408,000), Back Roads (318,000) and McCartney 3,2,1 (231,000).

10’s only other show in last night’s top 20 was The Project that hit a high of 199,000.

 

 

 

 




Australian Open OzTam

