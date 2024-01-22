Monday TV Ratings: The Cricket Gives Tennis A Nudge As Seven Catches The Win

Monday TV Ratings: The Cricket Gives Tennis A Nudge As Seven Catches The Win
Nine may brag its Australian Open coverage makes it virtually invincible in early January but that wasn’t the case last night after Seven’s 6pm news and Big Bash coverage combined to hand it the night.

Last night’s tennis coverage peaked at 452,000 OzTAM metro viewers which was almost a third of the eyeballs Aussie Alex de Minaur got the previous evening. Again proving the pulling power of the Aussie players.

Meanwhile, the Big Bash semi final – which has been steady without being fantastic all season – mustered up 380,000. The final is tomorrow night between the Sydney Sixers and the Brisbane Heat.

Interestingly the most watched entertainment show last night was Seven’s The Chase which pulled 527,000.

Seven won Monday with 33.9 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine did 31.4 per cent, the ABC did 15.3 per cent, 10 had 12.3 per cent and SBS did 7.1 per cent.

10’s Gladiators experiment hasn’t worked, it could only do 161,000 last night.

News was Monday’s most watched programs with Seven’s 6pm bulletin pulling 853,000. Nine’s news did 742,000 and the ABC’s 7pm news had 566,000. 7.30 managed 393,000.

10’s best was its 10 News First with 212,000 and The Project got to 207,000.

There wasn’t much in the battle for breakfast, with Sunrise (208,000) just nudging Today (206,000).

Over at Seven, Home And Away did 290,000 and Seven News At 4 posted 218,000.

The ABC did well with Our Dad The Nazi Killer (235,000) and a repeat of Hard Quiz (165,000).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Australian Open big bash OzTam

