Tuesday TV Ratings: The Oz Open Continues To Fluctuate As Big Names Head For The Exits

We’re heading into the business end of the Australian Open and last night’s coverage peaked at 661,000 for broadcaster Nine.

To highlight the tournament’s yo-yoing TV audiences, Sunday peaked at 1.152 million OzTAM metro viewers and Monday only got as high as 452,000. Although Sunday night did feature the Aussie Alex de Minaur.

Thus far a number of seeded players have made early exits with 23 of the 32 male seeds sent packing. While 20 seeded women have gone. There’s also been a number of complaints (namely from players) about matches going well past midnight.

Still, Nine’s probably isn’t complaining as the tennis helped it to another easy win last night. Nine had 36.7 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven did 27.7 per cent, ABC had 14.1 per cent, 10 did 13.2 per cent and SBS got to 8.2 per cent.

Seven’s pm news was the most watched show of the night, posting 781,000 viewers. Nine’s bulletin did 690,000 and ABC’s 7pm news posted 501,000. 7.30 did 390,000.

Over at Seven, The Chase did 456,000, Home And Away had 418,000 and the 1% Club did 330,000.

Other standouts for the ABC included Back Roads (349,000) and McCartney 3,2,1 (238,000).

10’s best was The Project (243,000) and 10 News First (222,000).