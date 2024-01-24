Wednesday TV Ratings: Big Bash Final Narrowly Stumps The Tennis

Last night’s Big Bash final (won by the Brisbane Heat) peaked at 471,000 OzTAM metro viewers and was a minuscule 2000 more than Nine’s tennis coverage could muster at its highest.

However, speaking of the narrowest of wins, Nine turned the tables on its rival, winning the night by the tiniest of margins – 33.8 per cent to Seven’s 33.4 per cent.

All the sport meant 10’s Gladiators got walloped. It could only do 146,000.

That left the ABC in third spot and 14.1 per cent. 10 did 11.1 per cent and SBS had 7.1 per cent (numbers are all channels).

Seven’s 6pm news was the most watched show of the night with 807,000 and Nine’s bulletin did 694,000.

In the battle for breakfast, Sunrise (205,000) again beat Today (193,000).

Seven’s The Chase posted 491,000.

10’s best were The Project (213,000) and 10 News First (195,000).

Over at the ABC, its 7pm news did 514,000, 7.30 had 398,000 and a repeat of Hard Quiz did 228,000.