Triton Podcast Ranker: Hamish & Andy Back On Top

Comedy duo Hamish & Andy reclaimed their crown this month, with their podcast back at number one on the Triton Podcast Ranker.

The LiSTNR-owned podcast pulled in 1,091,847 monthly listeners and 2,620,116 downloads for the five episodes they put out this month.

This meant they just narrowly overtook Audioboom’s Casefile True Crime which had 1,005,268 monthly listeners and 2,912,656 monthly downloads.

Swapping places beneath the two top podcasts were Mamamia’s Mamamia Out Loud and Shameless Media’s Shameless.

Mamamia Out Loud pulled in 633,375 monthly listeners and Shameless pulled in 582,563.

Whilst the rest of the top 10 remained unchanged in position, there were some big movers outside of this.

Footy podcast, Bloke In A Bar, was up two points to 10th with a total of 326,675 monthly listeners tuning in.

LiSTNR’s comedy series SmartLess was also up two places, taking the 15th most-listened-to podcast spot.

The biggest riser was undoubtedly News Corp’s Shadow of Doubt podcast which increased a massive 54 places to take the number 22 spot.

Meanwhile another one of its crime podcasts, I Catch Killers with Gary Jubelin, dropped five spots to number 20.