Triple j Set To Broadcast Splendour In The Grass

Triple j has announced it will be broadcasting from Splendour In The Grass this July.

Broadcasting live from 3pm to 8pm on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 July, triple j will bring you live music from Flume, Arlo Parks, Benee, Ball Park Music, Cub Sport, Jack River, and heaps more to be announced very soon.

Triple j Breakfast buds Bryce & Concetta will be on the ground alongside Lucy Smith and Abby & Tyrone. Expect all the best interviews, music news, BTS antics, pics, videos and more hot coverage over the entire weekend.

Keen? You can listen on the radio, stream online, or on the triple j app. Plus, follow triple j’s TikTok and Instagram so you don’t miss a thing!

For more info on everything Splendour-related, visit the touring tab on the triple j website.

There are still a stack of artists to be announced for our live broadcast. On-air playing times will be coming soon, so you can start plotting your Splendour weekend plans. Plus, we’ll share details of the triple j Unearthed competition winners over the next week.

 

