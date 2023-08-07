Triple J Announces Abby Butler & Tyrone Pynor As New Drive Hosts

triple j has announced Abby Butler & Tyrone Pynor will take over hosting duties on triple j Drive from this Friday, August 11.

Butler (24) & Pynor (24) are full of energy, radiate warmth and pack a punch of realness that sets them apart from the pack. No strangers to the afternoon slot; they’ve been at the helm of Friday Drive since the beginning of 2023! You’ll already know their friendly faces from triple j’s Sydney World Pride and Mardi Gras coverage, or that time they searched for the tallest person at Splendour In The Grass and when they uncovered the baddest Grandma of them all while chatting with Eliza Rose at Groovin the Moo.

Tyrone Pynor & Abby Butler

Butler said: “As the former 14-year-old who was late to school because she was calling into triple j to try and win bongos signed by San Cisco, it’s honestly surreal to be taking over Drive. The fact it’s alongside Tyrone, who’s conveniently both a radio star and one of my favourite people, is the best cherry on top.”

Pynor added: “If you had told me three years ago that I would be hosting Drive on triple j, the scream I would have scrumpt in your face! I’m so excited for so many reasons, and to be jumping into the Drive slot with Abby, I’m reminded that this means something bigger than just me. Winter is coming… or whatever that Lord Of The Rings quote is.”

Hailing from Awakbakal and Worimi Land in Newcastle, NSW, Abby Butler is a multi-talented creative with an impressive resume. She started presenting-producing at Sydney radio station FBi before joining the triple j Unearthed team, where she introduced us to the best new music from around Australia and championed so many young and diverse voices. Abby’s been a regular voice on triple j and a regular face across triple j socials. She’s filled in on Mornings, Home & Hosed, Unearthed Radio, hosted Summer Arvos, and was our go-to gal for everything triple j Hottest 100 of Like A Version related on socials. She’s a TikTok aficionado with her personal account boasting more than 75K followers and over eight million cumulative likes.

Born and raised on Dharug Land in Western Sydney, Tyrone Pynor is a lover of all things fashion, photography and music. He’s a true creative all-rounder and a fierce First Nations advocate who got his start as a broadcaster with SBS and NITV before taking over triple j’s Weekend Lunch and soul ctrl in 2021. For the past two years, he’s brought triple j listeners a heap of new music and interviews from globally recognised artists like Loyle Carner and Kehlani, among so many others. Last year, he also took on hosting duties for First & Forever, the inaugural festival celebrating Blak Excellence and the country’s outstanding First Nations talent, which premiered on ABC TV and is available to stream on ABC iview.

The pair have already solidified themselves as much-loved and lauded members of the triple j fam, and we’re stoked to have them on board for more shenanigans, meaningful discussions and heaps more good music on triple j Drive from here on out!