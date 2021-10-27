Travel Company AAT Kings Unveils “Wild Awaits” Via Thinkerbell

Travel Company AAT Kings Unveils “Wild Awaits” Via Thinkerbell
As the country reopens, the travel industry is ripe for a refreshed, reinvigorated approach to travel. AAT Kings is excited to kick off the rebound with the launch of its campaign “Wild Awaits”, centred on awakening the senses of travellers and sparking an enriched enjoyment of Australia and New Zealand.

AAT Kings’ 100-plus year history is an adventure story, filled with pioneering characters, passionate storytellers, cultural connection and pushing boundaries to create remarkable experiences. It is this backstory that informed AAT Kings’ new direction. The striking digital and print creative leans into the multi-sensory stimulation, natural wilderness and spirited adventure that a holiday with AAT Kings offers.

Developed by  creative agency Thinkerbell, “Wild Awaits” focuses on the places, stories and tastes of Australia and New Zealand. From the landscapes on the journey, to food and drink that immerses guests into the destination, stories from local people and the unexpected experiences on offer, AAT Kings invites guests to embark on a new adventure.

Thinkerbell worked alongside AAT Kings’ in-house marketing, web and design teams in a collaborative process to bring the new brand positioning to life via creative assets, brand identity, and content. The “Wild Awaits” campaign will launch in consumer-facing owned media, display, social, and BVOD from October 25.

Bridie Commerford, chief marketing officer for AAT Kings said “Today’s travellers are freedom-seekers and knowledge-gatherers, and their craving for space and connection with nature, people and culture has never been stronger. Knowledge and accessibility are key to discovering so many remarkable and remote experiences across Australia and New Zealand. ‘Wild Awaits’ brings to life AAT Kings’ 100+ year commitment to uncovering these extraordinary places, stories and moments so our guests can pursue their spirit of adventure. This is not just a comms strategy, but a philosophy embodied in our people and local partners, who welcome guests to join us on an off-the-beaten-track, fully immersive experience at a point in time when they likely need it most.”

 

