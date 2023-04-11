Tourism Western Australia Partners With Urban List On A UGC Travel Campaign

Tourism Western Australia and leading lifestyle publisher Urban List have announced a partnership to launch a first-of-its-kind user-generated content (UGC) campaign “Live The Dream”. The campaign incorporates over 2000 travel tips and experiences gathered by WA Urban List readers.

“Live the Dream in Western Australia” aims to overcome knowledge barriers, inspire and persuade eastern seaboard Australians and Kiwis to book a holiday to the stunning, multifaceted and otherworldly destinations the west has to offer.

The innovative approach harnessed the power of real-life experiences from WA locals spanning the best attractions, tourism experiences, accommodation and dining options across five iconic WA regions: Ningaloo Reef/Nyinggulu, The Kimberley, Esperance/Kepa Kurl, The Margaret River Region, and Perth/Boorloo. Specifically, 2,002 recommendations across the State were sourced from WA residents through a highly targeted and state spanning search. This unique UGC phase then informs the ‘Live the Dream’ itineraries, all downloadable, on demand.

Leilani Vakaahi, Urban List commercial director, WA & QLD, said, “This is a truly special collaboration that leverages the two way dialogue we have with our audience as well as their trust and confidence in our travel recommendations. This campaign will not only inspire culture seekers, but drive action through signature Urban List eat, stay and play style guides that are proven to convert.”

Western Australia, known for its awe-inspiring landscapes, majestic marine playgrounds, and unforgettable travel experiences, is a dream destination for high yield travellers. The “Live The Dream” campaign provides potential visitors with first hand local knowledge, empowering them to plan the ultimate trip to the region.

Steve Hare, Head of Client Service at Initiative, added, ”One of the barriers for travel to Western Australia is that people don’t know how to travel our vast state, by partnering with Urban List and their community we could leverage local intel to curate market first interactive itineraries, empowering consumers to travel confidently within WA. Bringing this to life with Urban List helped us provoke the spirit of adventure with young Australians and Kiwi’s to ‘Live the Dream’.

CREDITS

Urban List Studio

WA & QLD Commercial Director, Leilani Vakaahi

Senior Client Experience Manager, Rojan Khastoui

Branded Content Producer, Caitlin Booth

Digital Designer, Tai Pham

Media Strategy Planning and Buying, Initiative

Head of Client Service, Steve Hare

Associate Director, Molly Trumble

Account Executive Daniele Miaris