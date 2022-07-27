Tinder’s Research Finds Aussies Are Excellent At Identifying Green Flags

Tinder is reminding singletons to look out for the ever-important green flags.

Young Aussies are feeling more confident to date now than ever. They are able to recognise what healthy dating looks like and know what positive signs to look out for when swiping.

According to a recent Tinder Australia survey*, the majority of singletons (85 per cent) say they look for singles who display healthy qualities when dating.

Meanwhile, 79 per cent of young Aussies believe they can confidently identify a green flag.

So Tinder asked young adult daters in Australia what green flags they look for while dating, and these were the top five:

You feel comfortable being your true self around your date

Your date respects your boundaries

Your date makes it clear how they feel about you

Your date validates your feelings

Your date prioritises making time for you

Green flags also exist in the form of three of Tinder’s safety features:

Photo Verification – to ensure members are who they say they are

Block Contacts – to avoid any colleagues or exes

Video Chat – designed to facilitate a pre-IRL date that puts comfort first

The results of the Tinder survey also showed that sense checking is an online dating must-do for young Aussies before meeting up IRL.

Nearly half of people surveyed check if they have any mutual friends on social media, while 46 per cent confirm if their date has a verified profile. Tinder members are also speaking with their dates via video chat (37 per cent) before meeting IRL or speaking over the phone (31 per cent).

Kirsty Dunn, Tinder AU spokesperson, said: “Green flags are the positive signs that could suggest you’re onto a winner.

“By focussing on green flags, you’re able to focus on the positive characteristics and attitudes that you believe will keep you happy, content and feeling valued throughout your relationship.

“Three of Tinder’s safety features can also help daters identify those sometimes overlooked green flags. Photo Verification, Block Contacts and Video Chat can all play a useful part when it comes to green flags.”

Photo Verification – Once someone has created their Tinder profile – and added their photos during the sign-up process – they are encouraged to leverage Tinder ’s Photo Verification feature. It helps confirm that they are the person in their profile by comparing profile photos with a series of posed photos taken in-app. Members who verify their profile get a blue tick and are more likely to get a LIKE, too, or a green flag too!

Once someone has created their profile – and added their photos during the sign-up process – they are encouraged to leverage ’s Photo Verification feature. It helps confirm that they are the person in their profile by comparing profile photos with a series of posed photos taken in-app. Members who verify their profile get a blue tick and are more likely to get a LIKE, too, or a green flag too! Block Contacts – Block Contacts allows members to input which of their contacts they’d rather not see, or not be seen by, on Tinder in their settings. Whether those contacts are already on Tinder or decide to download it later using the same contact info, they won’t appear as a potential match. Whether members want to avoid a colleague or an ex, the feature gives them more control over their experience.

in their settings. Whether those contacts are already on or decide to download it later using the same contact info, they won’t appear as a potential match. Whether members want to avoid a colleague or an ex, the feature gives them more control over their experience. Video Chat – Tinder ’s video chat feature was built with control and comfort as its first priority. The in-app video calling feature allows members to meet digitally, verify their genuine match, and better assess whether the chemistry is there before an IRL date – all without giving out personal contact details.

Tinder’s long-standing commitment to safety started with the Swipe, ultimately requiring mutual interest to send a message. Over the past several years, the app has continued building best-in-class features in the Safety space. These features are part of Tinder’s wider trust and safety efforts, which include an updated Reporting process.