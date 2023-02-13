Time To “Let Your Inner Voice Out” Men, With Hallway’s New Audio Campaign

This week sees the release of The Hallway’s “Let Your Inner Voice Out” audio campaign for The Men’s Table, a community established in 2011 with the simple premise of getting men together around a table to talk – about what’s really going on for them.

The organisation now runs 100 tables around Australia and has ambitious growth plans for the years to come. The campaign, produced in collaboration with Eardrum and directed by Ralph van Dijk plays on the contrast between what men say and what they’re actually thinking and feeling – ultimately expressing the benefit of letting your guard down and talking about your emotions. The different executions are designed to resonate with different male audience segments – with each one dealing with life-stage-relatable themes.

Simon Lee, CCO and partner, Hallway: “When you’re doing it tough, the simple act of talking can go a long way to helping make things better, and The Men’s Table provides a safe and supportive environment in which to do just that. We’re grateful to have this opportunity to keep playing a part in helping to improve men’s mental health in Australia.”

David Pointon, Founder of The Men’s Table, said: “After a decade of my co-founder Ben Hughes and I sitting at a Table ourselves, and three years as a registered charity, we’re ready to help as many other men as we can by continuing to build Men’s Tables across the country. Our experience and research tell us that men DO talk, they just need the right place to do it and with The Hallway by our side, we know we’re up to the task of building 1000 Tables over the next 10 years. There’s a strong human truth at the heart of this campaign that we’re confident will resonate and drive the action that we’re looking for.”