Matilda’s Games Added To Anti-Siphoning List Following World Cup Fever
Communications minister Michelle Rowland has announced that the government has tweaked its anti-siphoning list to include all Australian matches of football World Cups.
“The Albanese government recognises the need for events of national importance and cultural significance to be made available live and free wherever possible,” Rowland said. “Much has changed in terms of technology, platforms and viewing habits in the decades since the scheme commenced – and we’re responding to that.
“Every Australian deserves the chance to enjoy live and free coverage of these events, no matter where they live or what they earn. This amendment to the list will help to support this outcome.”
The anti-siphoning list prevents subscription broadcasters from acquiring the rights to an event until a free-to-air television broadcaster has had an initial opportunity to bid. Previously, the men’s Fifa World Cup, AFL, both rugby codes, horse racing, cricket, tennis, netball and Olympic Games are on the list.
Optus Sport and Seven had split the broadcast of the women’s World Cup, with Seven broadcasting all of the Matildas games, as well as the semi-finals and final. All the other games were shown on Optus Sport.
“Seven applauds the Government’s announcement to include key matches from the FIFA Women’s World Cup on the anti-siphoning list. Through Seven’s free broadcast and digital streaming on 7plus, the Matildas’ incredible World Cup journey became one of the biggest viewing events in Australian history – reaching over 14.8 million people on Seven and 3.82 million on 7plus,” James Warburton, managing director and CEO, Seven West Media said.
“As the Government seeks to modernise the anti-siphoning list, it is critical that BVOD rights are included alongside the broadcast rights to ensure that all Australians can watch their favourite sports on TV or online without a paywall barrier.”
Seven reportedly paid between $4-5 million for the rights to the Women’s World Cup and Clive Dickens, VP – TV, audio, content and product development at Optus Sport, told B&T that the pair of companies had managed to sell sponsorship for between 30-40 per cent more than expected. It has certainly proven to be a bit of a bargain.
The list of women’s World Cup games now included in the anti-siphoning list now includes every match of the tournament involving the senior Australian representative team; the tournament final; and qualifying matches involving the senior Australian representative team that are played in Australia.
Please login with linkedin to commentOptus Seven women's world cup
Latest News
DP World Unveils Hero Film In Conjunction With Its McLaren F1 Team Sponsorship
There are no greater F1 fans than the B&T team. But as most races are on at 1am, we're actually bigger sleep fans.
YouTube Brandcast 2023: Big On Bluster, Short On Substance
Here, B&T gets adland experts to cast their eye over last night's YouTube Brandcast event. See: them doing all our work.
TV Show & Movie Clichés Mercilessly Roasted In Whacky Spots For Streamer
Want to see your belly wobble & snot possibly shoot from your nasal canal? These riotous spots will deliver that & more.
M&C Saatchi Half-Year Profits Plummet
If there was a canary in adland's coal mine, these M&C numbers would highlight a very large veterinarian's bill.
Thursday TV Ratings: 10’s Gogglebox The Big Winner, As Rivals Go Footy-Free
As the footy season winds down, men all over Australia increasingly worried they'll have nothing to talk about.
Industry Legends Share Day Of Honour
Something nice to share on a Friday, Sunita Gloster has collected her Order of Australia medal for her services to the media and marketing industries and for her continued and admirable work on gender equality. Her father, John D’Souza was with her to collect the award, himself a recipient of an OAM (Medal of the […]
What Most Media Salespeople Know But Fail To Use To Their Advantage
It's the latest extract from adland guru David Fish's new book. Anymore extracts & you won't need buy said latest book.
Uber Eats Launches New “Get Almost, Almost Anything” Campaign Iteration, Via Special
B&T is all ears with anything that includes "Special" & "Uber Eats". Equally attentive with "there's a tab at the bar".
Tourism Australia Releases Request for Tender for Creative and Digital Services
Tourism Australia opens tender for creative and digital services. Lara Bingle, Paul Hogan waiting by the phone.
oOh!media Scoops Inaugural IMAA Media Partner Of The Year Award
In top news for the trophy making industry, the inaugural IMAA Media Partner Of The Year Awards have been announced.
Arnott’s Launches New Snack Right Range Via Saatchi & Saatchi
Arnott’s unveils healthy biscuit alternative. Meanwhile, Tim Tam CMO quotes Star Wars with, "No, I am your father!"
Indie Agency HERO Heads To Croatia For New Work For Sirena Tuna
Surely the greatest penance of being overweight is the sheer torture offered by canned tuna.
YouTube Talks Up Its TV-Like Results At Brandcast
B&T a lucky attendee at last night's YouTube Brandcast event. Some 24 arancinis and only two broken wine glasses.
A Customer Loyalty Test In The Face Of Energy Price Hikes
Energy rate hikes aren't just a pain in the arse, but they're a valuable lesson for marketers, too. As you'll read here.
The Works’ Douglas Nicol: You Need To Understand AI’s Dirty Little Secret – It Hallucinates
Douglas Nicol has undoubtedly one of the largest brains in adland. That's not to infer it makes wearing hats difficult.
Madonna’s Banned Pepsi Ad That Infuriated The Vatican Finally Airs After 34 Years!
Are you constantly telling your younger colleagues that "music was better in my day"? Really sink the boot in with this.
Want Something Done? Ask The Best Of The Best Project Managers, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
Are you loving B&T's Best Of The Best series? Or would you prefer to see more focus on mediocrity & work shirking?
News Corp Unveils Food Trends Report With Cost Of Living Biting Budgets
News Corp's food trends report is here and B&T's own budget buster 'noodles ala frankfurter' not mentioned anywhere.
DDB Sydney & Macca’s Reminds Footy Fans It’s The Fare Of Choice For The Finals
Footy team not make the finals again this year? On the upside you won't have to sit through this McDonald's commercial.
Eleven PR & Kellogg’s Partners With TikToker Nonna Fina To Fight Food Waste Problem
Kellogg's joins the all-important food wastage fight. Seemingly less concerned by the excess sugar fight.
Magnite Unites With Scope3 For Sustainable Omnichannel Advertising
Fear your omnichannel advertising is not meeting your zero emissions targets? Feel better about yourself with this.
Wednesday TV Ratings: MKR Puts A Tasty 100K On The Block
Gluttony continues to trounce home renovation, as Manu and crew increase lead over Scotty's tradies.
Adobe Sends Gen AI Tool Firefly Mainstream, Promises IP Indemnity
With all this generative AI news B&T's been running of late, you'd think we'd actually start to understand it.
Josh Faulks Tells B&T TV, “AANA Needs To Be Bigger, Stronger, Louder!”
AANA chief narrowly avoids plagiarising the Olympic's 'Faster, Higher, Stronger' motto in B&T TV rallying cry.
EssenceMediacom’s CEO Pippa Berlocher: “I Would Not Be The Right CEO For An Agency That Was Done & Dusted”
B&T's chatting with EssenceMediacom’s delightful Pippa Berlocher. Not to infer she can't be ruthless when needs be.
Howatson+Company Nabs CHEP’s Andrew Drougas For Melbourne MD Role
CHEP continuing to prove fertile hunting ground for Howatson+Company's 'position vacant' postings.
Anthony Freedman Launches New Holding Company, Common Interest
Adland sage Anthony Freedman unveils latest venture. Thinking knock-off Basquiat or a Picasso for reception wall.
CHEP Unveils First Work For Wesfarmers’ OnePass
CHEP brings in the penguins for new OnePass work. As in the CGI ones, not the villain from Batman.
Spinach Creates ‘Swan Dive In’ Campaign For Black Swan Dips Following Tasty Pitch Win
From B&T's personal experience, the dips & crackers require the least amount of effort when asked to bring something.
IMAA Announces ‘Female Leaders Of Tomorrow’ Mentees In Sydney & Melbourne
For clarification, mentees is a person who is mentored, NOT a chewable mint-flavoured lollie as first reported on B&T.
Social Hype Vs Marketing Strategy: What Drives Campaign Success?
Upali Dasgupta, marketing director APAC at Meltwater, reflects on whether social hype can drive true campaign success on its own. That’s right, folks, we’re still talking Barbie and Oppenheimer. Barbie has been a spectacular success, making history as the first billion-dollar box office hit for a female director. Warner Bros has dubbed it “Barbillion”, with the ticket […]
Taboola Introduces New AI That Maximizes Conversions From Native Ad Campaigns
Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, has announced significant advancements in its performance advertising-focused bidding technology, called Maximize Conversions. This technology empowers Taboola advertisers to evolve beyond manual and time-consuming cost per click (CPC) bidding strategies, in favour of simply specifying a budget and having Taboola’s algorithm automate the CPC […]
Shondell Becomes SAFM’s $50K Alphabucks Winner
Playing with SAFM Adelaide’s breakfast hosts Bec & Soda, Shondell was among 48 other Adelaide listeners who were vying for the $50,000 today, Wednesday 13 September. The game of $50k Alphabucks required Shondell to get ten answers correct all starting with the same letter within 30 seconds. The order of play was drawn at random and […]
NOVA Entertainment Promotes Mandi Tapp To Brisbane Sales Director
NOVA promotes Mandi Tapp to Brisbane sales director who promptly declares "too much Powderfinger is never enough".
Richard Clune Relinquishes Robb Report, Forms New Brand Agency
Robb Report ANZ, editor-in-chief, Richard Clune, has stepped down from his stewardship of luxury title after four years at the helm. Clune, who guided the Robb Report brand to newfound success in Australia and New Zealand, will concentrate on his new strategic brand agency and other editorial endeavours while also taking up a remote role […]
Pinterest Sets Its Sights On Better Full-Funnel Performance & Measurement
Think your funnel could do with a rinse & a flush? And by that we mean your marketing funnel, not colonic irrigation.