Matilda’s Games Added To Anti-Siphoning List Following World Cup Fever

Tom Fogden
Communications minister Michelle Rowland has announced that the government has tweaked its anti-siphoning list to include all Australian matches of football World Cups.

“The Albanese government recognises the need for events of national importance and cultural significance to be made available live and free wherever possible,” Rowland said. “Much has changed in terms of technology, platforms and viewing habits in the decades since the scheme commenced – and we’re responding to that.

“Every Australian deserves the chance to enjoy live and free coverage of these events, no matter where they live or what they earn. This amendment to the list will help to support this outcome.”

The anti-siphoning list prevents subscription broadcasters from acquiring the rights to an event until a free-to-air television broadcaster has had an initial opportunity to bid. Previously, the men’s Fifa World Cup, AFL, both rugby codes, horse racing, cricket, tennis, netball and Olympic Games are on the list.

Optus Sport and Seven had split the broadcast of the women’s World Cup, with Seven broadcasting all of the Matildas games, as well as the semi-finals and final. All the other games were shown on Optus Sport.

“Seven applauds the Government’s announcement to include key matches from the FIFA Women’s World Cup on the anti-siphoning list. Through Seven’s free broadcast and digital streaming on 7plus, the Matildas’ incredible World Cup journey became one of the biggest viewing events in Australian history – reaching over 14.8 million people on Seven and 3.82 million on 7plus,” James Warburton, managing director and CEO, Seven West Media said.

“As the Government seeks to modernise the anti-siphoning list, it is critical that BVOD rights are included alongside the broadcast rights to ensure that all Australians can watch their favourite sports on TV or online without a paywall barrier.”

Seven reportedly paid between $4-5 million for the rights to the Women’s World Cup and Clive Dickens, VP – TV, audio, content and product development at Optus Sport, told B&T that the pair of companies had managed to sell sponsorship for between 30-40 per cent more than expected. It has certainly proven to be a bit of a bargain.

The list of women’s World Cup games now included in the anti-siphoning list now includes every match of the tournament involving the senior Australian representative team; the tournament final; and qualifying matches involving the senior Australian representative team that are played in Australia.




