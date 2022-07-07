TikTok Announces Week-Long Programming Celebrating NAIDOC Week

As part of ongoing NAIDOC week events and celebrations of First Nations culture, TikTok has announced its NAIDOC Week Hub as well as a live stream event.

As part of the social media company’s commitment to recognising and elevating First Nations voices, TikTok has worked with Two Point Co, a 100% Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander owned consultancy, and Nungala Creative, to create and shape the NAIDOC week program.

Throughout the week, which officially runs from July 3 – 10, TikTok is spotlighting a diverse group of First Nations businesses in the TikTok #NAIDOCWeek Hub, showcasing excellence and elevating the incredible businesses on the platform.

The NAIDOC Week program will also showcase curated First Nations music and will host a live stream with Tasman Keith. Tasman is a Gumbaynggirr man from Bowraville, carrying on the storytelling traditions of his family, by writing a new chapter through music. His skills as a rapper have made him recognisable in the Australian Hip-Hop scene, and beyond.

The live stream will be hosted on Tasman’s TikTok account @tasmankeith on Thursday 7 July at 7.00pm AEST, and includes the following line-up:

@merindahgunya.art – By continuing the sacred tradition of storytelling through art, Merindah Gunyah’s pieces aim to connect people to First Nations cultures and histories.

@clothing_the_gaps – Merch with a meaning. Owned and led social enterprise, encouraging people to wear their values on their tee.

@yarlicreative – Culturally and spiritually inspired Indigenous Art from Madison Connors, Yorta Yorta, Dja Dja Wurrung and Gamilaroi woman, who creates to heal, inspire and bring positive change.

@hausofdizzy – At the helm of Haus of Dizzy, proud Wiradjuri woman Kristy Dickinson creates bold, playful, statement-making jewellery that celebrates and honours First Nations culture.

@bobbilockyer – Proud Ngarluma, Kariyarra, Nyulnyul and Yawuru woman creates art, fashion and photography as a platform to raise awareness of social justice issues, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander rights and women’s rights.

@themarleymorgan Capturing and highlighting the beauty of First Nations Aboriginal families with a heavy focus on Aboriginal women, motherhood and culture

Lucy Chesterton, head of community, TikTok Australia and New Zealand said: “At TikTok, we are proud to not only celebrate and elevate First Nations people and businesses, but also collaborate and work closely with the community, continuing our journey of listening and learning. We want to highlight these incredible businesses and communities not only during Naidoc Week but all year round.”