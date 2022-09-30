Thursday TV Wrap: The Amazing Race Slows & Pulls In Just 292,000 Viewers

10’s Gogglebox won entertainment last night with 441,00 viewers – I need another celebrity edition. I’m desperate for Kerri Anne’s thoughts on everything.

According to OzTAM metro numbers, Seven, won Thursday with 27.8 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine did 27.3 per cent, 10 had 19.1 per cent, ABC did 17.5 per cent, and SBS did 8.3 per cent.

In the news and current affairs, Seven’s 6 pm bulletin did 846,000, and rival Nine’s had 787,000. ACA pulled 556,000 – I am still not ready for Grimshaw to leave.

Nine’s RBT brought in 420,000 viewers, and Paramedics brought in 339,000 viewers.

The ABC’s 7 pm news did 569,000. 7.30 posted just 437,000 – I really do miss Leigh Sales.

ABC’s Foreign Correspondent did solid numbers with 323,000 viewers, and Sammy J did 261,000 viewers – hilarious!

Early evening viewers enjoyed Seven’s Home And Away (437,000), Seven’s The Chase (267,000) and Nine’s Hot Seat (325,000).

10’s best were The Project with 276,000 and The Amazing Race with a neat 292,000.