Thursday TV Wrap: 873,000 Finale Viewers Confirm Neighbours Will Always Be There For One Another
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
10’s Neighbours’ farewell tugged at all the heartstrings; even Kylie returned to say goodbye to Ramsay st.

As a rule, anything that makes Toadie cry makes me burst into tears. So the farewell episode turned me into a sobbing mess.

In the news, news: Nine News peaked at 855,000 viewers, while Seven News earned 834,000 viewers. 

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 624,000 viewers – I’d call Grimshaw a girl boss, if the term girl boss was still considered acceptable. 

Hot Seat grabbed 470,000 viewers, and NRL brought in 354,000 viewers- interestingly, the Pride Jersey saga didn’t amount to more viewers. 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase pulled in 485,000 viewers.  Home And Away managed 429,000 – This show can never end. I’m not emotionally ready. Front Bar grabbed 375,000 viewers. 

The Project grabbed 438,000 viewers – the gang are all back together, which is nice, but I miss Chrissie. 

ABC had an intense night with ABC News, netting 597,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 484,000. Foreign Correspondents celebrated 30 years and captured 347,000 viewers. 

Out on top was the Nine Network with 26.7 per cent. Seven Network was behind with 24.9 per cent of the daily share. Then 10 Network with 24.0 per cent of the share, followed by the ABC Network with 16.1 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 8.5 per cent.

