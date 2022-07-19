This Beer Ad’s A Twisted Mind F@ck With Edith Piaf’s ‘Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien’ Thrown In For Good Measure

Heineken’s new work for its tequila beer brand, Desperados, has arrived and just in time for what appears to be a very hot European summer.

The minute-long work is called “Pour some unusual on your usual” and is a deranged, colour splash wonderfully set to Edith Piaf’s French anthem “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien”. Sounds odd, but it really works.

The TVC is the work of Dutch creative agency We Are Pi.

Commenting on the work, Desperados global marketing manager Rutger van der Stegen, said: “Our aim has always been to create campaigns that ignite unexpected experiences and celebrate those who try new things. Pour Some Unusual on Your Usual does exactly that, with a TVC that is truly an anthem for our brand, embodying Desperados playful character and inspiring viewers to get creative and go for it in life.”

Check out the weirdness below: