Thinkerbell Unveils Pringles “Shoot From The Chip” After Winning Competitive Pitch

Thinkerbell has been appointed as Pringles local content and earned agency after a competitive pitch process, earmarking its partnership with the launch of Shoot From The Chip.

Announced as part of Pringles’ collaboration with the Sydney Kings, Shoot From The Chip is a new digital platform which brings the game alive, making every shot, from a slam dunk to a layup, even more exciting for basketball fans.

For every Sydney Kings’ home game this season fans can head to www.pringles.com/shootfromthechip to play the interactive game, and use their baller knowledge slash intuition slash guessing acumen to win big, based on real-time in-game action.

Taking Shoot From The Chip to a whole new level, a new trick shot video is popping off online, featuring Kings players – including Pringles’ ambassador Kouat Noi, and even Mr. P himself – making some unbelievably impossible shots1.

“We’ve been looking for a creative partner to help us connect with our consumers through culture, and for Pringles to be deeply linked to the occasion of ‘snacking & watching sport’. ‘Shoot from the Chip’ is just the first step in how we start to engage in a fun way and who better than with the Thinkerbell and the Sydney Kings to help bring this to life for the fans, whilst they are ‘popping’ open a can of Pringles and cheering on the Kings,” Dan Bitti, Head of Pringles and Salty Snacks ANZ, said.

“Thinkerbell’s partnership with Pringles perfectly aligns with our vision of creating Measured Magic. Shoot From The Chip, which allows Pringles to pop up in unexpected places and engage with a new army of Australia’s basketball fans, is just the beginning of our exciting work with Pringles,” Phillippa Netolicky, General Manager at Thinkerbell North, said.