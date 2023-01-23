Thinkerbell Opens Kiwi Office, Announces Leadership Team

Thinkerbell Opens Kiwi Office, Announces Leadership Team
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Independent agency Thinkerbell has officially opened the doors to its first New Zealand office.

Thinkerbell, based in Tāmaki Makaurau’s Greys Avenue, is spearheaded by co-founders Luke Farmer, Amy Frengley, and Regan Grafton, who bring with them extensive industry experience and a passion for putting creatively distinctive, hard-working work out into the world.

L-R: Amy Frengley, Luke Farmer and Regan Grafton

Having worked across some of New Zealand’s most effective campaigns – with Effie Awards to boot – Luke Farmer takes a seat as Thinkerbell Aotearoa’s managing director and co-founder.

“Thinkerbell has already established itself as a leading independent agency both across the ditch and globally. The way they have effectively integrated creative, earned and media really tickles my fancy, and we are pumped for some of New Zealand’s best brands to join our fresh approach of marketing science smashed with hardcore creativity,” said Farmer.

Amy Frengley, who has spent the better part of twenty years leading strategic teams and projects across the UK, Middle East & New Zealand, joins the Thinkerbell Aotearoa fold as chief brand thinker and co-founder.

“I’m excited to be a part of something that’s fundamentally different. We’re here to ultimately change and drive behaviour, and I love that Thinkerbell is already doing that with a genuine love for brand, creativity and powerful storytelling that sticks – and stays – in all of the right places,” said Frengley.

Regan Grafton, an experienced leader with a proven ability to produce award winning creative work that delivers, comes onboard as chief tinkerand co-founder

“At Thinkerbell we like to keep things simple. There seems to be a lot of quotes in here already, so I’ll save some space,” said Grafton.

Group CEO Margie Reid and chief thinker Adam Ferrier are working closely with their New Zealand team. Reid said: “we’ve been on the lookout for the right local partners, and are stoked to have teamed up with Luke, Amy and Regan. We love that these legends are advocates for our somewhat unique and disruptive Thinker/Tinker model, and that they’re genuinely excited to bring something a bit different to the landscape. New Zealand is a melting pot of creativity and innovation, and Thinkerbell is humbled to be spreading our wings into this incredible country and market alongside an existing suite of awesome creative shops.”

Thinkerbell is an independent communications agency which is five years old and 150+ people strong. With offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and most recently Auckland, the agency’s promise to clients is ‘measured magic’.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Adam Ferrier Thinkerbell

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]