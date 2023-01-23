Thinkerbell Opens Kiwi Office, Announces Leadership Team

Independent agency Thinkerbell has officially opened the doors to its first New Zealand office.

Thinkerbell, based in Tāmaki Makaurau’s Greys Avenue, is spearheaded by co-founders Luke Farmer, Amy Frengley, and Regan Grafton, who bring with them extensive industry experience and a passion for putting creatively distinctive, hard-working work out into the world.

L-R: Amy Frengley, Luke Farmer and Regan Grafton

Having worked across some of New Zealand’s most effective campaigns – with Effie Awards to boot – Luke Farmer takes a seat as Thinkerbell Aotearoa’s managing director and co-founder.

“Thinkerbell has already established itself as a leading independent agency both across the ditch and globally. The way they have effectively integrated creative, earned and media really tickles my fancy, and we are pumped for some of New Zealand’s best brands to join our fresh approach of marketing science smashed with hardcore creativity,” said Farmer.

Amy Frengley, who has spent the better part of twenty years leading strategic teams and projects across the UK, Middle East & New Zealand, joins the Thinkerbell Aotearoa fold as chief brand thinker and co-founder.

“I’m excited to be a part of something that’s fundamentally different. We’re here to ultimately change and drive behaviour, and I love that Thinkerbell is already doing that with a genuine love for brand, creativity and powerful storytelling that sticks – and stays – in all of the right places,” said Frengley.

Regan Grafton, an experienced leader with a proven ability to produce award winning creative work that delivers, comes onboard as chief tinkerand co-founder

“At Thinkerbell we like to keep things simple. There seems to be a lot of quotes in here already, so I’ll save some space,” said Grafton.

Group CEO Margie Reid and chief thinker Adam Ferrier are working closely with their New Zealand team. Reid said: “we’ve been on the lookout for the right local partners, and are stoked to have teamed up with Luke, Amy and Regan. We love that these legends are advocates for our somewhat unique and disruptive Thinker/Tinker model, and that they’re genuinely excited to bring something a bit different to the landscape. New Zealand is a melting pot of creativity and innovation, and Thinkerbell is humbled to be spreading our wings into this incredible country and market alongside an existing suite of awesome creative shops.”

Thinkerbell is an independent communications agency which is five years old and 150+ people strong. With offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and most recently Auckland, the agency’s promise to clients is ‘measured magic’.