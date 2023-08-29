Thinkerbell Launches Important Work For Lifeline Ahead Of World Suicide Prevention Day

In the lead up to World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10), Lifeline has launched, “Suicide Doesn’t Discriminate” a stigma-breaking awareness project, led by Thinkerbell.

To encourage people to think differently and help break some of the misconceptions in society around suicide, Thinkerbell and Lifeline brought together people who lead very different lives to interview each other and share their stories.

In one film, a military veteran and young engineer share their lived experiences of feeling suicidal.

In another film, a proud Worimi man and a loving wife and mother interview each other, connecting over their powerful stories and shared experiences.

Paul Swann, executive creative tinker at Thinkerbell said, “The real stories to come out of the work resoundingly prove that you can come from anywhere, have any job, do anything and still struggle with suicidal ideation.”

Lisa Cheng, executive director, marketing and fundraising, from Lifeline, said “We’re proud to help more people learn and understand that you can come from any walk of life and still go through a crisis. It’s important to bring these stories to the forefront so that other people who are struggling face no barriers in reaching out and getting the help they need.”

The creative is supported across BVOD, OOH, DIGITAL and SOCIAL nationally to raise awareness in the lead up to World Suicide Prevention Day, (September 10).

The full stories and project can be viewed at outoftheshadows.org.au.

