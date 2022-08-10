The Royals Nab Clems’ Graham Sweet As Head Of Strategy, As Tom Donald Departs

The Royals Nab Clems’ Graham Sweet As Head Of Strategy, As Tom Donald Departs
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Independent agency The Royals has appointed Graham Sweet (lead image) to the role of head of strategy Sydney.

Sweet was most recently head of brand planning at Clemenger BBDO and brings with him close to two decades’ experience in building some of the world’s best brands. He has previously worked at Saatchi & Saatchi, We Are Social and DDB Australia.

At The Royals, he is replacing Tom Donald, who has moved client side as creative strategy lead at Lion.

Before arriving in Australia in 2014, Sweet led the strategic function at one of South Africa’s premier branding consultancies, The Brand Union. He has worked on everything from beer to banking, across equally diverse geographies from London to Lagos.

The ‘Team of Millions’ campaign for Absa’s sponsorship of the Spingboks in 2011, on which Graham led the strategic development, went on to win multiple D&AD and Cannes Lion awards.

Since arriving in Australia he’s helped Volkswagen find its way back into the hearts of Australians, scooping up a long-term effectiveness Effie in the process; worked with the Commonwealth Bank to strengthen the relevancy of its CAN promise; and set the vision and business direction for the restage of Ampol back into the Australian market.

The Royals managing partner Dan Beaumont said: “Graham has an unwavering passion for inventive strategy, thoroughly enjoys leveraging creativity to grow clients’ business and has never been seen in the same pair of sneakers, so he’s going to surprise us strategically and sartorially. GS is one of the finest strategic minds in the business. His expertise and experience will be an incredible asset to our people and clients alike.”

Sweet added: “The Royals’ mission to create unnatural change to propel brands and culture forward is an attractive proposition for anyone passionate about achieving

Please login with linkedin to comment

graham sweet the royals

Latest News

Broadsheet And Glen Grant Whisky Join Forces For Melbourne Photography Exhibit
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Broadsheet And Glen Grant Whisky Join Forces For Melbourne Photography Exhibit

Broadsheet Media has partnered with Campari Group’s The Glen Grant Single Malt Whisky to bring a photography exhibition, Unhurried By Nature, to Melbournians this week. Unhurried by Nature is a collaboration between Broadsheet and The Glen Grant Single Malt Whisky, where four Australian photographers will present images that document nature in their unique styles. The […]

Shopper Impact Launches Bringing Synchronised Campaigns To OOH
  • Advertising

Shopper Impact Launches Bringing Synchronised Campaigns To OOH

Australian out-of-home business Shopper has launched Shopper Impact to deliver synchronised campaign creative across multiple screens in prominent shopping centre locations. Advertisers can now capitalise on side-by-side screens at shopping centre entry points and near escalators, where distraction from other signage and product offerings is at a minimum. With Shopper Impact, campaign creative can be […]

Crybaby’s Sophie Belluomo Promoted To General Manager
  • Marketing

Crybaby’s Sophie Belluomo Promoted To General Manager

Creative content and production agency Crybaby Productions has announced the promotion of Sophie Belluomo to the role of general manager. Belluomo has worked for Crybaby for the last two years, and steps up from her previous role as senior production manager. She has previously worked at Foxtel, MTV Australia and Blossom Productions. With more than […]

Modern payment technologies helping the retail industry unlock revenue
  • Opinion
  • Technology

Modern payment technologies helping the retail industry unlock revenue

In this opinion piece, Hayley Fisher (pictured), AUNZ country manager, Adyen describes some of the key ways the retail sector is driving sales despite global financial issues, including new payment technologies and methods. The rising cost of living might have Australians carefully tracking their spending and rethinking their lifestyle habits, but it’s yet to rear […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Veridooh Snags Former AdNews Writer As Content And Communications Manager
  • Advertising

Veridooh Snags Former AdNews Writer As Content And Communications Manager

Out-of-home (OOH) verification company Veridooh has appointed former AdNews journalist Mariam Cheik-Hussein (pictured) as content and communications manager to help drive the business’ global growth and develop community-focused initiatives. The newly-created role follows Veridooh’s $5 million capital raise which it is using to expand into new markets, beginning with the UK, and develop its suite […]

AWS’s Curiosity Kid Campaign Is A Heartwarming Tribute To Small-Scale Success
  • Campaigns

AWS’s Curiosity Kid Campaign Is A Heartwarming Tribute To Small-Scale Success

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its first Above the Line (ATL) brand campaign after a decade of being in Australia, with the feel-good ‘Curiosity Kid’ ad series showcasing the many brands using its services. The campaign, which launched on August 7, highlights how AWS can be used for innovation by local businesses, demonstrating a […]

What Aussie Brands Can Learn From Global Lessons In Sustainability Engagement
  • Opinion

What Aussie Brands Can Learn From Global Lessons In Sustainability Engagement

In this guest post, Stu Wragg (lead image), chief strategy officer at Herd MSL, takes a look at global brands getting the sustainability message right and the lessons Aussie brands can learn along the way… The need to address increased consumer and employee interest in the environmental and social action of business is clear to […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
SOCA Welcomes Two New Senior Hires In Farah Alias And Neil Martin
  • Marketing

SOCA Welcomes Two New Senior Hires In Farah Alias And Neil Martin

Significant Other Creative Agency (SOCA) has brought on two senior hires, with Farah Alias joining as partnerships director and Neil ‘Marty’ Martin jumping into a dual head of art role. Alias (pictured, right) brings with her a wealth of senior international experience and knowledge from DDB & BBDO Singapore, Wunderman Thompson, and most recently Rare. […]